The San Francisco 49ers started 2024 out streaky amid injury woes, but the team has the chance to get back above the .500 mark in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers will receive rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall back after his injury from a shooting incident in early September. Deebo Samuel spoke about how Pearsall making his return is positive for SF ahead of the matchup.

Samuel revealed his thoughts in a post-practice interview, via 95.7 the game:

“I look at [Pearsall's return as a blessing]. Anything could have went wrong. But God was with him in the situation. And we're glad to get him back. He's been excited, you know, he's never left the building. In here every day just doing the best he can to get back, and he's back. So [it's great to have him],” Samuel said.

The 49ers placed Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list in September following the San Francisco shooting that left the rookie receiver with a wound. Thankfully, Pearsall's injury did not require surgery, and he seems to have made a promising recovery. It will be great to see him back on the field.

Pearsall was the 49ers' 31st pick in the first round of the 2024 draft. He joined the team after an impressive stint with the Florida football program during the 2023 season. Pearsall amassed a collegiate career-high 1,207 yards and six touchdowns. He has plenty of talent to learn from in San Francisco.

Deebo Samuel is a former Pro Bowler and one of the most reliable receivers in the league. Through the first part of 2024, Samuel has totaled 335 yards and one TD on 20 receptions. He and the rest of SF's talented receiving core will be great mentors to Pearsall.

The 49ers look to get one step closer to turning the season around with a hopeful win against the Chiefs on Sunday.