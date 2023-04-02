Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

When it comes to life and opportunities, most people don’t want to look back on what could have been, with the understanding there’s nothing that can be done to change the past. Don’t count Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert in that camp, especially when it comes to Super Bowl 54.

Mostert was with the San Francisco 49ers when they played the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL championship. The 49ers lost the game, but they had a two-score lead in the middle of the fourth quarter before faltering down the stretch.

So when Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (who was on the Chiefs team that defeated San Francisco that evening) responded to a “What if” post on Twitter, Raheem Mostert expressed his feelings with a post of his own.

what if we ran the ball more against the chiefs when we were up 2 possessions with 6 mins left 🤔#SuperBowlLIVChamps 😅 https://t.co/9ksgY5DhLq — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) April 1, 2023

It would be logical to think Mostert’s response is throwing shade at 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for not calling more run plays down the stretch of Super Bowl 54, and given how things went, who could blame him? He wouldn’t be the first person to wonder about Shanahan’s play-calling during the game.

The thinking is a team wants to do the same thing that got them to the point of potentially winning a title. San Francisco was a run-first offense, and Mostert was coming off of an NFC Championship Game where he rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers.

Most people would say the 49ers had a successful season because they got to the Super Bowl, but if a team gets there, they might as well win it, right? It appears Mostert understands those opportunities don’t happen everyday, and he’s still salty about the occurrences in that game.