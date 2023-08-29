The San Francisco 49ers made a significant move by trading former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, and Lance's former teammate and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said he is excited for Lance to get another shot.

“Excited for Trey. Just a new opportunity for him,” Jimmy Garoppolo said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Things didn't work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man. This league's all about opportunities, and when you get a fresh one like that, you've just got to take advantage of it. Everyone has their own path and everything like that. It's never going to be easy, but it's how you come out the other end of it. So I'm always excited for him, man. He's a brother of mine. Always pulling for him. … Trey's a brother of mine, man, so like I said before, I'm always pulling for him. I think he's got a bright future in this league. Dude's got talent. Just got to get him out there.”

Trey Lance has struggled to get much playing time in the NFL, whether it be sitting behind Garoppolo in his first season with the 49ers, or getting injured in his second season in the league.

With the Cowboys, Lance will be behind both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush on the depth chart. That does not mean that Lance can not earn an opportunity to play eventually. It will be interesting to see how Lance's role with the Cowboys develops throughout the year.