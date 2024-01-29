Richard Sherman drops the mic.

Former NFL defensive back Richard Sherman dropped the mic anew on the critics of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy following the Niners' come-from-behind 34-31 home win at the NFC title game on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. For Sherman, Purdy's performance versus the Lions was just another proof of why the quarterback doesn't deserve to be called a “game manager.”

“Wait…. Did Brock Purdy make clutch plays with his arm and legs to help his team in the NFC championship. Epic comeback? Wait I thought?!!!!! Game manager……,” Sherman posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Brock Purdy delivered for the 49ers in comeback win vs. the Lions

The 49ers appeared as though they were on their way to a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Jared Goff and company after a brutal first half that saw San Francisco trailing the Lions by 17 points. But in the third quarter, Purdy and the 49ers went down to work, outscoring Detroit in that period, 17-0.

When it was all said and done on the field, Purdy had 267 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception on 20/31 completions. He made some big-time throws in the second half, including one that connected with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Purdy also marched the 49ers downfield for multiple scoring drives after Aiyuk's touchdown, including one that had Jake Moody giving San Francisco the lead with a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Purdy will get another shot at further silencing his detractors in two weeks, as the 49ers will be meeting the reigning Super Bowl champions in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.