As the Los Angeles Rams look to craft their roster for the upcoming season, cornerback Jalen Ramsey has heard his name come up in trade talks. If the Rams were to actually trade Ramsey, Los Angeles’ asking price for their star CB has been revealed.

In a trade for Ramsey, Los Angeles would request either a first-round pick or a package with a second-pick, “and more,” via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. The Rams still aren’t sure if they’re willing to deal Ramsey, Barshop confirmed. However, if Las Angeles puts Ramsey on the trade block, they wouldn’t deal their cornerback for cheap.

Ramsey being traded in the fist place comes from the Rams’ lack of resources. Los Angeles is almost $15 million over the cap space, holding the ninth-lowest in the NFL. Trading Ramsey would only exacerbate those problems, as a trade would cost LA $19.6 million in dead cap.

However, the Rams don’t have a first-round pick in 2023 after their Matt Stafford trade with the Lions. Trading Ramsey would take the focus off of 2023 and move in towards 2024, Barshop confirmed. It would allow Los Angeles to retool their roster with fresh cap space next season and more young talent to work with.

For teams around the NFL, adding Jalen Ramsey to their roster would be an absolute game-changer. Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league and has six Pro Bowl nominations to his name. Over his seven-year career, Ramsey has made 452 tackles, defended 92 passes and came away with 19 interceptions.

The Rams know just how talented Ramsey is. If they’re going to trade him, Los Angeles will be looking for fair value in return.