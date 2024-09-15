Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold turned some heads on Sunday, when he threw a massive bomb to Justin Jefferson for a touchdown. The two Vikings hooked up for a 97 yard touchdown play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold is trying to assuage the pain of Vikings fans this season. Minnesota lost promising rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to injury, and Darnold is leading the offense.

He's doing well so far. Minnesota is looking to start the year 2-0 as they play the 49ers at time of writing. The team got a Week 1 win when the Vikings defeated the New York Giants 28-6.

Sam Darnold is looking for some redemption this season

Darnold has kicked around the NFL for a good while, but never seemed to find a comfortable landing spot. The veteran quarterback languished in New York with the Jets, and then couldn't get going in Carolina or San Francisco.

Now in Minnesota, Darnold finds himself as first on the depth chart once again with a chance to prove himself. He's clearly got a strong arm, as he exemplified against the 49ers on Sunday. With laser vision, the quarterback found Justin Jefferson sprinting down the field ahead of the 49ers defense. The quarterback's throw was right on the money, and had many thinking this could be a redemption year for the gunslinger.

Darnold's rocket throw had some Vikings fans remembering a time when Minnesota had other quarterbacks that could launch a ball downfield.

Darnold is having a great season so far in Minnesota. He threw for over 200 yards in Week 1 against the Giants, with a completion percentage close to 80 percent.

The quarterback had a very difficult season in 2023, while a member of the 49ers. Darnold finished the year with just 297 passing yards. He appeared in 10 games, and had a completion percentage just north of 60 percent. Clearly, Darnold is playing with some inspiration this season.