As injuries continue to pile up on the San Francisco 49ers through six weeks, the team is getting desperate to fill its many holes. In an effort to salvage their hobbled defense, the team is expected to scout free agency for veteran replacements.

Ahead of their Week 7 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, the 49ers are expected to sign nine-year safety Adrian Amos to its active roster, per Jordan Schultz. Amos most recently was with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason but did not make the final cut after ending 2023 with the Houston Texans.

Amos, who will begin his 10th year in the league once he officially takes the field, started his career as a fifth-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2015. In the summer of 2019, Amos signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency, where he would spend the next four seasons before joining the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason. He would be released from the team midseason and sign an in-season deal with the Texans.

In his lengthy career, Amos has never made a Pro Bowl but has consistently been a reliable safety with a penchant for finding the ball carrier. Amos recorded over 80 tackles in every year with the Packers, including a career-high 102 tackles in 2022.

It is unclear if the 49ers intend to start Amos right away but are currently dealing with only two healthy safeties. Former All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga remains on injured reserve while strong safety Malik Mustapha deals with an ankle injury that has him questionable for Week 7.

49ers look to build momentum against Chiefs in Week 7

If their in-house health struggles were not problematic enough, the 49ers will attempt to begin their first win streak of the year in Week 7 against the undefeated Chiefs. San Francisco will get to play at home in Levi's Stadium after beating the Seahawks on the road in Week 6.

The 49ers will likely begin the game with seven players still on injured reserve including five on defense. Aside from Hufanga, the team also has Ambry Thomas, Yetur Gross-Matos, Javon Hargrave and Curtis Robinson on the dreaded list from their defense. Christian McCaffrey headlines the offensive injuries with Jon Feliciano also on injured reserve.

Ricky Pearsall, Drake Jackson and Dre Greenlaw join them as key players out with long-term injuries but have not been placed on injured reserve.

As one of two undefeated teams remaining in the league, the Chiefs are dealing with injury issues of their own on offense. The defending Super Bowl champions are without running back Isiah Pacheco and leading receiver Rashee Rice, the latter of whom is out for the year.