The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. The 49ers choked after establishing a double-digit lead at halftime. The loss dropped the team to 2-3 on the season while costing San Francisco two key players. Second-year kicker Jake Moody was injured in the Week 5 defeat. He’s expected to miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain. And now the team has announced more devastating injury news with the loss of Talanoa Hufanga.

The 49ers’ All-Pro safety suffered torn ligaments in his wrist and is expected to miss about a month, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Hufanga had been recovering after tearing his ACL in Week 11 of the 2023 season. He made his 2024 debut in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. After missing Week 4, Hufanga was back on the field for the 49ers’ matchup against the Cardinals.

Talanoa Hufanga is the latest injured 49ers player

San Francisco has been hit hard by injuries this year. The team has played the first five weeks of the season without superstar running back Christian McCaffrey. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year was expected to play in Week 1 before being forced to sit out the season opener with Achilles tendinitis. McCaffrey was placed on the injured reserve ahead of Week 2 and while he’s eligible to join the active roster in Week 6, there’s still no set date for his return to the team.

Tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner have been dealing with injuries. However, the duo was able to suit up for the 49ers in Week 5. Kittle has sore ribs and Warner is suffering from an ankle ailment. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed Week 3 with a calf injury but was able to return for the following game.

Moody picked up his ankle sprain last Sunday against the Cardinals and the 49ers announced that DE Yetur Gross-Matos will be out for 4-8 weeks. The D lineman underwent knee surgery after suffering the injury in Week 4. San Francisco placed him on the IR prior to the Week 5 game.

The 49ers selected Hufanga in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He reached the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022. Last season Hufanga missed San Francisco's appearance in the Super Bowl while rehabbing from knee surgery.

The mounting list of injuries has impacted the 49ers season. The team will take on the Seahawks in Seattle hoping to improve to 3-3. San Francisco is in third place in the NFC West while the Seahawks lead the division with a 3-2 record.