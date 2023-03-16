The 2023 NFL season officially began on Wednesday. Organizations such as the San Francisco 49ers should be very active throughout the next few months with the goal of making it to the Super Bowl next February.

In 2022, San Francisco was one of the most pleasant surprises in the league. The Niners managed to reach the NFC Championship Game despite playing with third-string quarterback and Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy. Combining the regular season and playoffs, they had a 12-game winning streak that was only snapped by the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game.

With hopes of advancing further in 2023, the team should have plenty to do in the offseason. San Francisco has many pending free agents but not much cap space to spend Still, the front office should have some interesting names to consider for the upcoming season.

With that being said, here are the top free agents still available to round out the San Francisco 49ers’ roster for the 2023 season.

3. K Chase McLaughlin

After six seasons with the Niners, kicker Robbie Gould announced he would be leaving and playing elsewhere in the 2023 season.

During his time in San Francisco, Gould made 87.5% of his field goals and 96.1% of his extra-point attempts. Most importantly he was a perfect 21-for-21 on field goals and 19-for-19 on PATs in the playoffs.

Needless to say, the 49ers have a tough task in finding his replacement. One interesting option is signing veteran Chase McLaughlin.

McLaughlin has converted 78.8% of his field goals and 97.8% of his extra-point attempts in his career. Although his field-goal percentage is below average, he is coming off his best season in the NFL. McLaughlin hit 30 field goals on an 83.3% efficiency and was perfect on PATs in 2022, and most notably, went 9-of-12 from 50 yards or more.

While San Francisco should consider a kicking battle in training camp, McLaughlin could be the immediate answer for Gould’s departure. His ability to make long field goals could be very helpful, especially in the postseason.

McLaughlin has 47 NFL games under his belt, so he is not a stranger to the league. If the Niners decide to go with experience, he is a solid choice.

2. OT Isaac Seumalo

Perhaps San Francisco’s biggest loss this offseason was the departure of Mike McGlinchey. He signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos after being considered one of the top offensive linemen available in 2023 free agency.

Without McGlinchey, the Niners should go after a worthy replacement. Following the first signings of the offseason, an option still available for them is Isaac Seumalo from the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the 2022 season, he allowed zero quarterback hits over the final eight weeks of the season. With his help, the Eagles managed to advance to the Super Bowl and have one of the best offenses in the league. Additionally, the offensive line played a key role in quarterback Jalen Hurts’ breakout season, where he was an MVP finalist.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position, having a solid offensive line could be a way to address the situation. Should Seumalo sign with the Niners, they could at least come close to getting what they did from McGlinchey.

1. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Another Eagle the Niners should keep an eye on is C.J Gardner-Johnson. The safety became a key part of the team’s defense in his first year with the franchise, recording a career-best 67 tackles and five tackles for loss. He also had two quarterback hits, one sack and eight pass breakups. Most importantly, he tied for the league lead with six interceptions.

Philadelphia had one of the best passing defenses in the league last season with Gardner-Johnson manning the back half. The Birds allowed only 3,057 yards through the air, the best mark in the NFL. Additionally, they picked off 17 passes and allowed only 22 passing touchdowns across 17 games.

As for the 49ers, they are reportedly losing Jimmie Ward to the Houston Texans in free agency. Also, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is on his way to the Detroit Lions.

Especially with Ward leaving, San Francisco has a big void at safey—one Gardner-Johnson could ably fill. He would immediately come in as a starter, bringing his quality, versatile pass defense to a contender. Based on what he showed in the 2022 season, Gardner-Johnson would even be an upgrade for the Niners in the secondary.

Notably, this signing would also hurt the Eagles. They would lose a key starter, which could certainly affect their chances of returning to the Super Bowl. With the move, San Francisco would improve its roster while weakening one of its main NFC opponents.

Although Gardner-Johnson will surely require a lucrative contract, it could be a move that puts the Niners back into contention despite many important losses on defense.