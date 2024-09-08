The San Francisco 49ers wrapped up a busy offseason by hammering out a pair of big contract extensions with a pair of their star players in wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams. While both of these guys are good to go for Week 1, they missed a significant chunk of the Niners offseason program, meaning that they could be limited when they take the field for Monday Night Football against the New York Jets.

While Aiyuk conducted a hold-in with San Fran, Williams held out entirely, and only recently returned to the team. Despite that, the expectation is that Williams will play close to a full workload against the Jets due to the team not wanting to constantly rotate their offensive line, while Aiyuk will be a bit more limited considering how it's easier to swap out wide receivers on a play-by-play basis.

“According to coach Kyle Shanahan on Saturday, Williams is likely to take on something closer to his full, normal workload, while Aiyuk is set for a bit of a reduction in the number of snaps he normally plays.” – Nick Wagoner, ESPN

49ers have different plan for Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams in Week 1

It's a bit interesting to see these different plans, but they make sense. Williams is an integral piece of San Francisco's offensive line, and as one of the best left tackles in the game, playing even one snap without him could be detrimental for the 49ers. That's not to say that the Niners don't need Aiyuk on every snap, but there are several playmakers around him, such as Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey who can give him a play off when he needs one.

While Aiyuk and Williams not being fully ready to go isn't ideal, having them available in any capacity is better than not having them available at all. And considering how that seemed to be a legit possibility for much of the summer, the 49ers will surely be OK with easing Aiyuk into the action, while also hoping that Williams is in good enough shape to potentially play the entire game.

How much usage these guys get will be interesting, but it looks like the plan for how many snaps they get is a bit different. Whether the team ends up sticking to their plans for both Aiyuk and Williams remains to be seen, but either way, you can bet the team and their fans will be stoked to have both of them in uniform on Monday night when they square off against New York.