49ers dealt RB blow as key Elijah Mitchell backup goes down with injury

The San Francisco 49ers’ injury woes continue in the running back room. Elijah Mitchell went down in Week 1 due to a sprained MCL and he is expected to be out for two months.

After Mitchell went down, all eyes went to veteran running back Jeff Wilson. And in Week 2, he played well, rushing for 84 yards on 18 carries. He also added 19 receiving yards on two receptions.

Serving as the RB2 was rookie running back Tyrion Davis-Price. Expectations are high for the 49ers’ third-round pick. In his NFL debut in Week 2, he rushed for 33 yards on 14 carries.

But now this 49ers backfield will be without another important depth player.

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Davis-Price will be out for several weeks due to a high ankle sprain.

Another hit for the #49ers at running back: Rookie Tyrion Davis-Price suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's game. Davis-Price will miss at least a few weeks, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 19, 2022

When the 49ers made their final roster cuts, their 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon failed to make the cut. The team was all in with the backfield trio of Mitchell, Wilson, and Davis-Price. And now, it seems like they could be facing a long-term problem at the position.

Along with the issues at running back, the 49ers’ offense lost a massive piece when second-year quarterback Trey Lance went down.

Heading into the season, expectations were sky high for the 49ers QB1. So high, that many expected Jimmy Garoppolo to be moved. And now, with Lance out for the season, Garopollo will yet again serve as this team’s starter.

In the past, the 49ers have put together a reputation as an injury-riddled team, especially at the running back position. This seems to be the case again two weeks into the season.