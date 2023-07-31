After a long offseason, the NFL is finally back. Every team is in the thick of training camp, some teams have unveiled beautiful alternate uniforms for this season and we even have our first preseason game on Thursday. It truly is a wonderful time to be a football fan.

As the season is getting closer and closer, the trade market has started to heat up again. Several big deals happened much earlier in the offseason, but not many have taken place recently. With teams needing to trim down their rosters substantially in the coming weeks, we could see some big names on the move once again.

With that said, here are three prominent players who could be available for trade before the season begins.

4. WR Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders

The story of Hunter Renfrow goes to show how much of a difference one year can make. In 2021, Renfrow had a career year with 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, becoming the favorite target for quarterback Derek Carr and earning Pro Bowl recognition. The Raiders overcame many obstacles to make a surprise playoff appearance, and Renfrow's strong play had a big part in that.

In 2022, though, Renfrow fell back to Earth with a thud. He only played 10 games due to injury, but even when he was on the field, he wasn't particularly effective. His 36 receptions, 330 yards and two touchdowns were all career-lows in what amounted to a miserable season for him and the Raiders. He recently commented on the nightmare season, saying that he felt like he let his teammates down.

After a down year, Renfrow's role in Las Vegas' offense is murky. The Raiders have brought in extra playmakers this offseason, namely free-agent receiver Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Michael Mayer. That Davante Adams guy they traded for last year is also pretty good, so it seems like Renfrow's ceiling in this offense is as the No. 3 receiver.

Considering Renfrow has a cap hit of over $13 million this season, it makes sense why the Raiders could look to trade him. The problem is that cap hit also makes it difficult to trade him, as teams would be hesitant to pay that much for a receiver coming off a bad year. That said, there may be a team desperate enough for receiver help that's willing to bite.

3. DE Chase Young, Washington Commanders

Washington was on a kick of selecting defensive linemen in the first round of the NFL Draft, choosing one for four straight years between 2017 and 2020. Young, the No. 2 overall pick in 2020, was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle up front. He started off on the right foot, posting 7.5 sacks and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

Since then, though, it's been tough sledding for the former Ohio State star. Young got off to a slow start in 2021, and more importantly, tore his ACL halfway through the season. The recovery process was especially brutal, as Young didn't return until the end of the 2022 season.

After drafting so many talented defensive linemen, the time has come for the Commanders to pay them. They already signed Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, meaning they now have to choose between paying Young or Montez Sweat. With Sweat having a much more consistent career to this point, it seems like the Commanders will choose him.

Young has appeared in trade rumors constantly this offseason, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the move. Washington has already declined his fifth-year option, so this is officially the final year of his rookie deal. Even with an up-and-down career to this point, though, Young is still very talented and there should be plenty of interest in him if he is truly available.

2. QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers made a huge gamble by trading a massive haul to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 overall pick, intent on selecting their next franchise quarterback. Of course, they then used that selection on Lance, who only played sparsely at North Dakota State. So far, though, the 49ers haven't gotten what they wanted out of Lance.

Lance sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo for much of his rookie season, but that was largely to be expected. The 49ers named him the starter last season, but in just the second game, he suffered a season-ending broken ankle. This injury allowed Garoppolo and eventually Brock Purdy to take the reins, and the latter now seems to have the starting job locked up after the former's departure.

Early on in training camp, Lance has reportedly struggled, and newcomer Sam Darnold has seemingly passed him on the depth chart. If that's the case, the 49ers may be better off just trading Lance to recoup some assets. It'd likely be a better solution for both team and player than just having him on the bench again.

There may not be a huge market for Lance, but some teams will surely have interest. As much as it may hurt to admit defeat, a trade may be in the best interest for both parties.

1. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts found their running back of the future in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft in Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, who authored a strong, 1100-plus yard rookie season before leading the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2021.

But Taylor, held back by injuries in 2022, took a step back and failed to exceed 1,000 yards in his career for the first time.

Seeking a contract extension from the Colts, things have now gotten ugly between the two sides. Colts owner Jim Irsay does not want to give Taylor a long-term deal- and Taylor has requested a trade.

Irsay has fired back by saying the Colts won't deal him- and the team has even reportedly threatened to play hardball by potentially placing Taylor on the non-football injury list, which would negate his 2023 salary.

A trade may be best for both parties at this point. At just 24 years old with an All-Pro season under his belt, Taylor is the best trade chip available amid NFL training camp should the Colts agree to honor his request.