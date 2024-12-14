Following a historically low-scoring game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe had quite the message for receiver Deebo Samuel. Sharpe is known for going at players who underperform, and that's exactly what he did after the 49ers fell short to the Rams on Thursday night.

“It's funny how the football gods will humble you,” Sharpe said to begin his long-winded message to Samuel. “Now, he's complaining and he put up a tweet and then he took the tweet down. And now here he is for all the world to see. This was your opportunity. Look what you did. I mean, if it wasn't raining, we'd have saw you wet the bed. But, your clothes are wet, so we don't really know. But, you did. You did all that talking, ‘Oh, I want the ball. Ain't nothing wrong with Deebo.' Bro, you're not the same. Even when they showed the cutups, bro, you had no separation. Even on the ball that he didn't catch, did y'all see any separation? How was Purdy going to drop the ball in there? There was no separation.”

The deleted post that Sharpe is talking about is when Samuel posted on social media to let out frustration over not getting the ball. After a community note got added to Samuel's post, he deleted it, thinking people wouldn't screenshot for their own files.

However, this wasn't where Sharpe's long-winded message to Samuel ended.

Shannon Sharpe goes all-in on 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, requests accountability

After Samuel's social media behavior and his poor performance against the Rams on Thursday night, Sharpe didn't hold back on sending a strong message to the 49ers' receiver.

Not only did Sharpe get his point across, but he had a request for Samuel regarding his behavior on social.

“I just don't get these guys,” Sharpe continued. “These guys start reading the comments, ‘Oh, Deebo, you should do this, or you should go somewhere else.' You start getting high on your own supply, and you start feeling yourself. Then, when the 49ers put you in a situation where you can make plays, you come up small. Just like you had the nerve to go out there and tweet and say, ‘Ain't nothing wrong with Deebo,' I want you to say, “Hey guys, I let my team down tonight. I had an opportunity to make some plays, and I didn't.' Aye, that's what you have to do.”

Against the Rams, Samuel got targeted seven times, hauling in just three receptions for 16 yards. Considering his $71.6 million price tag, this is simply not good enough. And with the added social media behavior on top of the poor performance, Sharpe wasn't in the wrong for saying what he said.