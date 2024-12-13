In Week 15 between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, weather caused this game to be a real snooze fest. Through four quarters of play, neither team found the end zone, with the score ending at 12-6 in favor of the Rams. Now, this game was hard to watch for many. It was a low-intensity pillow fight that turned the clocks back to 1922 in a game between the 1922 Dayton Triangles and Caton Bulldogs, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner on X.

#49ers-#Rams was the first NFL game without a touchdown between two teams who had each scored 35+ points in their previous game since… 1922,” Wagoner wrote. “That, of course, was the vaunted slugfest when the Canton Bulldogs and Dayton Triangles tied 0-0. Per @EliasSports”

Yes, you read that correctly.

On Oct. 8, 1922, the Caton Bulldogs faced off against the Dayton Triangles in Week 2 of the 1922 season, a week that saw two ties. The first was a 12-12 tie between the Milwaukee Badgers and the Toledo Maroons.

Then, one of the most infamous games in 1922 NFL history took place: The 0-0 tie between the Bulldogs and Triangles.

Now, not only is this historic for being a 0-0 tie, but both teams were coming off victories in which they scored 35 or more points the week before. So, these teams were capable of scoring. But, when push came to shove in Week 2 of the 1922 NFL season, neither the Triangles nor the Bulldogs could find the end zone.

Not only did they fail to score a touchdown, but they couldn't put a single point on the board.

While Thursday Night Football between the 49ers and Rams saw points get scored, they reached a feat not seen since this 0-0 tie between the Bulldogs and Triangles.

Week 15 49ers vs. Rams overtake historic 1922 Dayton Triangles scoreless matchup

Coming into Week 15, both teams were high-scoring victors the week before. In Week 14, the 49ers beat the Chicago Bears 38-13, and the Rams defeated the Buffalo Bills 44-42.

Then, on Thursday Night Football the following week, neither team could score a touchdown, reaching a low not seen since the 1922 Bulldogs vs. Triangles matchup.

In this record-setting matchup between the 49ers and Rams, there were nearly 500 yards of offense, 25 combined first downs, and just one total turnover.

Considering the lack of scoring, it's surprising to see lots of offense and just one turnover.

However, given the rainy conditions on Thursday night, a record-setting lack of points was somewhat understandable. But that record, dating back to 1922, was rather shocking.