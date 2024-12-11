The San Francisco 49ers snapped a three-game skid with a dominant win over the Chicago Bears in Week 14. After failing to top 10 points in back-to-back games, the 49ers’ offense got on track, dropping 38 points on the Bears as Brock Purdy threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns. While George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and rookie RB Isaac Guerrendo feasted on Chicago, Deebo Samuel was conspicuously quiet.

The lack of involvement did not go unnoticed by the sixth-year veteran as Samuel spoke out about his lack of touches. He originally wrote, “Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!” on X. Samuel then deleted that post and clarified that he was not “hating on any of my teammates.”

On Tuesday, Samuel was asked by reporters if he wanted to add anything about his situation. “You read what you read… [I’m] a little frustrated for sure,” he said, per Nick Wagoner on ESPN.

Kyle Shanahan stood by his wideout. “Is it a distraction in our building? No,” the 49ers’ head coach insisted. “I understand Deebo saying that… Deebo wants to help us out, and the only way he helps us out is getting the ball more. We’d like to get it to him more,” Shanahan added, via ESPN.

Quarterback Brock Purdy offered emphatic support for Samuel. “I want to get Deebo the ball every play if I could… I want Deebo to do Deebo things, and we all do in this building. It's just how the games have gone. But I love my guy and I'm going to do everything I can to get him the ball,” Purdy said per ESPN.

Despite the positive comments, Deebo has not been getting the ball. He’s failed to top four receptions or 22 yards in each of his last four games. On Sunday, Samuel was targeted just three times, catching two passes for 22 yards.

WR Deebo Samuel is dealing with a diminished role in the 49ers’ offense

With both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason hitting the IR, the 49ers turned to third-string RB Isaac Guerrendo. The lack of depth at the position led to Samuel getting five carries in Week 14, the most he’s had since the season opener. Deebo had seven touches Sunday for the first time since Week 10. However, he tallied just 35 scoreless yards.

Samuel has just two touchdowns in 12 games this season after scoring 12 times in 15 games last year. The former All-Pro has been held out of the end zone since Week 6.

Deebo’s usage this season has been puzzling, especially considering the 49ers lost wideout Brandon Aiyuk to a season-ending knee injury and were missing McCaffrey for the first nine weeks of the year.

San Francisco is still in the playoff hunt but at 6-7 every game counts. The 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in an important divisional clash on Thursday night. And, after suffering a foot sprain in his starting debut, Guerrendo may not be able to suit up. With their backs against the wall perhaps the Niners finally lean on Samuel.