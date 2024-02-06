CJ Stroud gave Brock Purdy his flowers

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud had a great rookie year, and he recently spoke about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, saying he is confused by the hate he received form some fans who believe he is not a good quarterback ahead of Super Bowl 58.

“I don't like how people do Purdy. I think Purdy's a good player, I think Purdy's a hell of a player,” CJ Stroud said on The Pivot. “I was watching a video today on the bus back from practice and it was like all of his touchdown throws, and it was like great throw, basic throw, and like all wide receivers. Most of them were great throws, there's nothing basic about being an NFL quarterback, nothing. Let's get one thing clear: there's nothing easy. I don't care if somebody seems wide open. There's a lot of operation, a lot of things that have to go great to get that person wide open, and you have almost everything to do with that.”

Brock Purdy's success has been downplayed by many due to the strength of the 49ers roster. Stroud's comments make it clear where he stands when it comes to that debate.

Purdy will look to lead the 49ers to their sixth Super Bowl win on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Stroud hopes that he can take his Texans to the Super Bowl and win one at some point in his career. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top, and if Purdy can silence the critics once again on Sunday.