Kyle Shanahan saw Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and the 49ers defense shine ever since Steve Wilks took over for the squad

The defensive schemes employed by the San Francisco 49ers have allowed them to thrive. Through the coaching staff led by Kyle Shanahan, the team has only endured two losses and both of them are because of top offenses in the league. This really puts players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner a cut above the rest. But, all of the credit might go to Steve Wilks as he has really learned to tap into his players' ceilings and make them reach it. He unveiled the feeling of being the man for the job in his latest statement, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I can honestly say I’m sort of built for this. Not in an arrogant way. I’ve always believed there are two things: what you hear and what you listen to. So I hear a lot of the outside noise. I don’t listen to it, good or bad,” was the walkthrough that Steve Wilks gave about his mindset in orchestrating the 49ers defense.

Nick Bosa and Fred Warner have benefitted from the 49ers' defensive schematics quite a lot. Warner currently has 43 solo takedowns to lead Kyle Shanahan's secondary. Bosa, on the other hand, has 19 quarterback hits which also leads the team.

All of this can be directly attributed to how Wilks carefully crafts their plans ahead of matchups, “I’ve seen this. I’ve been around this. I can take it. I’m the new guy in. I have confidence in myself. Most importantly, I have confidence in those players and the coaches that we’re together and we’re going to come through this.”

Will this be enough to take the 49ers on top of football immortality come the Super Bowl?