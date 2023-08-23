It has been reported that Sam Darnold has beaten out Trey Lance for the No. 2 quarterback job with the San Francisco 49ers, and Lance is reportedly not participating in the 49ers' final practice before Friday's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury.

Sam Darnold will now be Brock Purdy's backup. It is a long, but far fall for Trey Lance, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick by the 49ers, after they traded up to draft him with the Miami Dolphins. The trade has not worked out.

Lance spent much of his rookie season behind Jimmy Garoppolo, then got injured in week 2 of the 2022 season. Jimmy Garoppolo took the starting role back before he got hurt, and then Brock Purdy finally took the job by storm. Purdy played so well that he was named as the team's starter going into the 2023 season.

The 49ers brought in Darnold in the offseason because both Purdy and Lance were coming off of surgery. Darnold and Lance battled it out for the backup job behind Purdy in training camp and preseason, and Darnold has won it.

The 49ers are now receiving a lot of flack for trading up to acquire Lance. It will be interesting to see what happens in Lance's future. A trade seems like a possibility. However, the 49ers could also keep three quarterbacks, given the injury problems they have had at the position over the last couple of seasons. Regardless, we will find out soon whether Lance will be on the 49ers or somewhere else for the 2023 season.