Though there was some speculation that San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams could return this season after suffering an ankle injury that's had him sidelined since Week 11, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his 2024 season is over, per NFL Network's Clayton Holloway on X.

“Kyle Shanahan speaking on a conference call with media confirms LT Trent Williams (ankle) will be out for the final two games of the regular season,” Holloway wrote.

After losing continuous players on this roster, the 49ers now rival the Detroit Lions for the most injury-ridden season in 2024.

