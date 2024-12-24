Though there was some speculation that San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams could return this season after suffering an ankle injury that's had him sidelined since Week 11, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that his 2024 season is over, per NFL Network's Clayton Holloway on X.

“Kyle Shanahan speaking on a conference call with media confirms LT Trent Williams (ankle) will be out for the final two games of the regular season,” Holloway wrote.

After losing continuous players on this roster, the 49ers now rival the Detroit Lions for the most injury-ridden season in 2024.

Related San Francisco 49ers NewsArticle continues below
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan calls out Jake Moody after brutal miss
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan calls out Jake Moody after brutal miss
49ers’ Brock Purdy makes no excuses after playoff elimination, Dolphins loss
49ers’ Brock Purdy makes no excuses after playoff elimination, Dolphins loss
Fantasy fans will love this Tyreek Hill update ahead of Dolphins Week 16 matchup vs. 49ers
Fantasy fans will love this Tyreek Hill update ahead of Dolphins Week 16 matchup vs. 49ers

This is a developing story.