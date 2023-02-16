During his rookie season, there were rumors that the San Francisco 49ers were worried about Trey Lance dealing with arm fatigue.

Since his rookie season, many around the 49ers have addressed the rumors concerning Lance. This includes his head coach, Kyle Shanahan.

But on Thursday, Trey Lance himself was able to speak on the issues.

Lance appeared on The Q, a show hosted by renowned quarterback coach Quincey Avery. While on the show, Lance spoke about his apparent arm fatigue, and what may have played a role in it. He added that prior to the start of his rookie season, he had thrown more than he ever had before that point. In turn, he felt the impacts of that heading into his first season.

“Yeah, it was just honestly, I don’t know. If there’s someone out there at quarterback throwing that much, I mean, it was just, realistically, going back—COVID, and then I started throwing in May because I was rehabbing my hip. So that was when I started getting the ball back in my hand, in May. So I threw from May 2020 all the way through that year, draft prep, get drafted the next April.” stated Lance.

He then added, “So, at that point, I had been throwing for a year straight and then go through that whole season until the next January. So I’d say probably, I don’t know, about 20 months straight of throwing. Like I said, probably a week off in there. I don’t even know if I took a whole week [off] between that whole time. But through that whole season, yeah, for probably 20 months straight.”

According to Trey Lance, over that stretch, he had thrown for 20 months straight. With hardly any breaks, he felt the impact on the field.

Prior to suffering a season-ending injury in year two, Lance appeared to have no problems with his arm. He made several big throws when called upon.

Heading into the 2023 season, Trey Lance will be fighting to regain the 49ers starting job. Now fully healthy, he likely won’t be dealing with any fatigue in year three.