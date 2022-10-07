Why George Kittle is not concerned with lack of production in 49ers passing game

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle has not gotten off to the start that many anticipated that he would this season. But he isn’t worried about that.

The 49ers are off to a rocky start this season. They currently sit at 2-2 and are atop the NFC West. But they lost starting quarterback Trey Lance for the season. And Kittle has just recently returned to the field for this team.

Kittle was kept out of the first two games of the 49ers season due to a groin injury. Now back on the field, his stats aren’t telling the whole story. Kittle has recorded just six receptions for 52 receiving yards. But he has continued to make his presence felt in other ways, including several big blocks that have led to touchdowns.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Kittle spoke on his offensive struggles. According to NBC Sports Matt Maiocco, Kittle stated, “I’d love to have 100 yards receiving and a touchdown every game. As long as I’m impacting the game in a positive way, as long as we’re winning games, I really don’t care.”

Kittle hasn’t surpassed 100 receiving yards in a game since Week 13 of the 2021 season. Over the past five games that he has appeared in for the 49ers, Kittle hasn’t even exceeded 30 receiving yards. This is a drastic fall in terms of production compared to what he has done in the past.

Kittle acknowledged that defenses have made an effort to limit his production. He stated, “Sometimes defenses have really good game plans and I’m double-covered the entire time,” Kittle said. “Other times, you play the Rams and you six guys on the line of scrimmage to account for (Aaron Donald), who is one of the best players in the game.”

Throughout his career, Kittle has put together enough blocks to fill a highlight reel. He is among the best blocking tight ends in the NFL, and the 49ers have needed to use him more in that role. This has led to a lack of production in the receiving game for him.

Kittle is confident that his numbers will see a jump in the near future. He stated, “I’ve been with Jimmy for five years. I kind of know how he’s looking at it, and he knows how I’m feeling the plays.”

With Garoppolo back to being the 49ers QB1, this offense could look very similar to how it has in the past. So far, Garoppolo has thrown for 604 yards, three touchdowns, and just one interception over his three appearances.

In Garoppolo’s second full game back leading the offense, wide receiver Deebo Samuel had his best game of the season. The 49ers look to incorporate Samuel heavily in both the run and pass game yet again. He has recorded 18 receptions for 246 receiving yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he has rushed for 113 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

This team has all the makings of a Super Bowl contender. While they will have to wait yet another season to find out what they have in Lance, Garoppolo has proven that he can get this team wins. And this could mean a big increase in usage for Kittle. His slow start could soon come to an end, and he could return to his once-dominant form.