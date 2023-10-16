The San Francisco 49ers have been making waves in the 2023 NFL season. Yes, that's even after they unexpectedly lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. With the addition of Randy Gregory from the Broncos, the 49ers are looking to make their next move to solidify their position in the league. In this article, we will discuss the team's performance so far, Randy Gregory's season, and the next trade the 49ers should make to continue their success.

San Francisco 49ers Performance in the 2023 NFL Season

The 49ers have so far enjoyed a strong start, boasting a 5-1 record after six games. They kicked off the season with five straight victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, and Dallas Cowboys. However, in Week 6, they experienced a narrow defeat against the Browns, losing 19-17. Despite this setback, the 49ers have demonstrated their competitive prowess in the league. They remain legitimate playoff favorites and Super Bowl contenders.

Keep in mind that the 49ers' front office has a history of making aggressive moves at the trade deadline when they believe a Super Bowl run is within reach under Kyle Shanahan. Notable examples include their acquisitions of Emmanuel Sanders in 2019 and Christian McCaffrey in the previous season. This year, the 49ers have already completed a trade by acquiring Randy Gregory from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a Day 3 draft pick. However, the question remains: Are the 49ers finished or not yet?

Adding Randy Gregory

In acquiring Gregory, the Niners seem to have fleeced the Broncos. San Francisco actually did not part with much in terms of draft capital or actual money. For a player of Gregory's caliber, they got an exceptional deal. Sure, Gregory's sack count may not be overly impressive, with only 19.5 sacks in 48 games. Still, his performance as a pass rusher goes beyond just sack numbers.

Take note that the 49ers have a history of taking chances on talented edge rushers and deploying them strategically. Given their financial commitments to Nick Bosa and their star interior defensive linemen, Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave, this approach makes sense. With the addition of Gregory, they further strengthened their pass-rushing unit. Remember that this already includes Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw, Drake Jackson, and veteran Kerry Hyder Jr.

As such, the 49ers rank ninth in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric. That's thanks to their formidable defensive line. Now, with the addition of Gregory, they've secured a proven quality edge rusher at a remarkably low cost.

Now let's look at the 49ers' next trade to make after adding Gregory.

Acquire an EDGE Rusher

As good as San Francisco's pass rush has been, though, adding another edge rusher is a characteristic move for the 49ers. Remember that Gregory will turn 31 in November and has a history of injuries. We think this might prompt San Francisco to explore a rental option.

This is where someone like Danielle Hunter from the Vikings comes in. Hunter will turn 29 at the end of October. He has had an impressive season so far with 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, and 15 pressures. Hunter could be the type of game-changing player the Niners are looking for. In addition, getting him may not require giving up a first-round pick to secure his services.

Danielle Hunter appreciation post: 7 tackles (6 solo)

2 sacks

2 TFL

2 QB hits

1 PD 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/CX307rubRY — SB23 (@SkolBros) October 15, 2023

However, if the 49ers are willing to part with their first-round pick, the Panthers' Brian Burns is another option. He's playing under his fifth-year option on his rookie contract and, at 25, has posted ten tackles for loss this season. That includes four sacks. Burns possesses significant upside and is one of the most promising young pass rushers in the NFL.

As a formidable Super Bowl contender this season, Kyle Shanahan's squad must field the best defense in the NFL and strongly support Brock Purdy. This is especially true after they just lost to the best defense on the planet (Browns). Their first L of the season has raised doubts about their ability to become the absolute best team in the NFL come February.

Acquiring a superstar pass rusher like Hunter or someone like Burns could solidify the 49ers' position as the team to beat. With their impressive sack numbers this season, combining either Hunter or Burns with Nick Bosa & Co. should create an even more formidable defensive force.

Looking Ahead

The San Francisco 49ers have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 5-1 record after six games. With the addition of Randy Gregory, the team's defense has been even stronger. However, there is still room for improvement. The 49ers should consider trading for Danielle Hunter or Brian Burns to make their pass rush more dangerous.