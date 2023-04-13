Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

When it comes to roster building in the NFL, there aren’t many teams who have been better in that department than the San Francisco 49ers. Upon first look at the roster, there isn’t a position the 49ers don’t go at least two deep in personnel.

One of the main reasons for this is how in-sync San Francisco’s front office, particularly general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, have been about how to build the team. They have done a great job of balancing draft picks and free agency, combining the two resources to build a roster with a mix of youth and experience.

The con to this pro is other franchises pay attention to what the 49ers are doing, and the players they can’t keep quickly get picked up. Two periods where this really shows is during free agency, when San Francisco has to make decisions on who to keep, and when the rosters have to hit the 53-man mark before the regular season starts. The cut list for the 49ers is one of the most viewed in the NFL.

That takes us back to those draft picks, an area where San Francisco has had to be creative because they didn’t have a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they won’t have one this year. In fact, they won’t pick until the third round. All of this is due mostly to the trade for the opportunity to draft quarterback Trey Lance in 2021, and since this was the move they felt was the best at the time, rounds three through seven have been vital for finding diamonds in the rough.

For this year’s draft, one of the positions that should specifically get a look is cornerback. Free agency gutted the 49ers defensive backfield, with veterans Jimmie Ward (Houston Texans) and Emmanuel Moseley (Detroit Lions) leaving for what they felt were greener pastures. Therefore, it’s time to find someone who can fill that void, and corner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson would be the perfect fit for what San Francisco needs. Here’s three reasons why he is that guy.

1. Hodges-Tomlinson can play the slot (nickel) position

With the NFL’s teams having at least three receivers on offense almost all the time, slot corner has gained more importance. The 49ers have been searching for that player since K’Waun Williams left for the Denver Broncos before last season. During the campaign, San Francisco moved Ward down from his safety spot to play nickel corner, which wasn’t really a drop-off because of the versatility he possesses.

Now that Ward is gone, this would be a great time to draft Hodges-Tomlinson, the 5’8″, 177 pound defensive back out of TCU. The size could be looked at as an issue, but in college, he played bigger than what his numbers suggest, and the physical nature he has can continue to disrupt slot receivers.

2. Versatility

Part of the reason we know the 49ers keep a deep roster (unfortunately) is due to injuries. Even for a squad as deep as San Francisco, the guys who are left still have to pick up their play a little more than normal, and some players might find themselves out of position.

Ideally, the 49ers would want Hodges-Tomlinson to stay at the nickel, but he played outside corner the majority of the time while at TCU. In other words, if the injury bug does hit San Francisco at the secondary spots, THT can move outside and not feel out of place. Another thing the 49ers can do with his versatility is bring him on the occasional blitz.

3. Pedigree and Upside

If the last name sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, and he shows that same athleticism as his uncle showed dodging tacklers. The nephew also showed competitive toughness to make up for what he lacks in height and weight.

The upside is also high, and if San Francisco is able to get him, they’ll be getting someone with a huge chip on his shoulders. Hodges-Tomlinson was the Jim Thorpe award winner in 2022, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back. It’s not every day someone who was that good in college is projected to be picked on the draft’s second day, which is when the 49ers will finally be able to get a few players.

There aren’t many places where the 49ers are lacking, but corner is one of the few. Hodges-Tomlinson would be perfect to fix that need, and don’t be surprised if he adds to the total of draft steals San Francisco has collected in recent years.