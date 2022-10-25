Christian McCaffrey drew interest from two other notable teams before 49ers trade

The San Francisco 49ers were the winners of the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, beating out numerous teams to land the superstar running back. The Niners sent a haul of draft picks to the Carolina Panthers to land him.

In addition to the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey drew interest from two other notable teams. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the 49ers submitted the first offer for McCaffrey but the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles also made calls to see what the price was in a trade for the former All-Pro.

“Last Monday, GM Scott Fitterer pulled McCaffrey aside to give him the landscape, tell him that he planned to listen to offers and also that he’d be comfortable hanging on to him, writes Breer More calls poured in Tuesday, with some teams just fishing—offering a third-rounder or a fourth-rounder to see whether a discount was in the offing. The Broncos and Eagles were among those teams (both have GMs who like to investigate pretty much everything).”

The Broncos adding Christian McCaffrey would have given them an answer to Javonte Williams’ injury and potentially helped the Russell Wilson-led group get more going on offense. Meanwhile, McCaffrey would have made the Eagles’ offense even more deadly, giving them another dual threat in the backfield along with Jalen Hurts.

Christian McCaffrey had 62 yards from scrimmage in his 49ers debut, a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers’ offense should be much more dangerous as the new star gets used to the new system.