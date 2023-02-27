The San Francisco 49ers had a difficult and unfortunate finish to an otherwise fairy-tale season. Despite losing not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR quarterbacks, the Niners won the NFC West and finished among the final four teams in the 2022-23 NFL season. The sting of losing the NFC Championship Game remains, though. Therefore, we should begin to anticipate an exciting offseason for the team. Here we’ll look at the two best players whom the 49ers must trade for in the coming 2023 NFL Offseason.

Despite losing their starting quarterback Trey Lance early on, the 49ers had an unexpectedly productive season. They relied on veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who performed well until he suffered a season-ending injury. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy then stepped up and, under the guidance of head coach Kyle Shanahan, led the team to success. General manager John Lynch played a pivotal role in assembling a roster with just a few weaknesses. This was further strengthened by the midseason acquisition of running back Christian McCaffrey. The Niners eventually made it to the NFC Championship Game. Unfortunately, however, Purdy was injured in their ill-fated clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, and backup Josh Johnson was unable to continue the team’s success. Nonetheless, the Niners should still view this campaign as a success. Looking ahead, the team’s management must focus on making another run for the Super Bowl in the 2023-24 season.

Let’s look at the two players whom the 49ers must trade for this offseason.

2. CB Jalen Ramsey

Could the Niners potentially land star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams? They are reportedly considering trading him due to cap reasons. Despite his $25.2 million cap hit for 2023, Ramsey’s age and consistent performance make him an attractive target for any team, including San Francisco. In the 2022 season, he finished with an opposing passer rating of 84.5. Though acquiring him could require giving up multiple draft picks, the Niners could greatly benefit from having a perennial Pro Bowl cornerback on their roster. It’s highly unlikely a deal gets made, but there’s no harm in at least ringing him, right?

If Jalen Ramsey gets cut, where could you see him landing? pic.twitter.com/5sO82NpwDc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 16, 2023

1. LB Za’Darius Smith

Despite having edge-rusher Nick Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, the 49ers need to improve their pass rush for the upcoming season. Bosa contributed to 42 percent of the team’s quarterback takedowns in 2022 with 18.5 sacks. However, San Francisco may lose several complementary pass-rushers to free agency. These include Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Jordan Willis, and Kerry Hyder Jr., who combined for 12.5 sacks last season. In an ideal scenario, the Minnesota Vikings would make Za’Darius Smith available as part of their salary-purging efforts. Trading him before June 1 would save Minnesota $13.7 million in cap space and help address its $21.3 million cap deficit. The Niners could greatly benefit from acquiring Smith, who would provide a significant boost to their pass rush.

San Francisco, with just $3.2 million in projected cap space, would need to create financial flexibility. However, trading for Smith would be an excellent move. Smith had an impressive season with 44 tackles, 10 sacks, and 37 quarterback pressures, making him an ideal complement to Bosa on the edge. In addition, Smith would have a more immediate impact than a drafted rookie. This is especially given the Niners’ lack of first- and second-round picks. Trading for Smith may be feasible if the Niners offer Minnesota a third-round pick or two. Keep in mind that they happen to have three of those this year. These were awarded as compensation for the hirings of Robert Saleh, Martin Mayhew, Mike McDaniel, and Ran Carthon by other franchises.