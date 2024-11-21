What is going to happen around the NBA as far as the trade market goes? Even though the 2024-25 season just started a month ago, there are exactly 11 weeks until the trade deadline in February. A lot of basketball is yet to be played between now and then, and plenty of trade rumors are going to begin to form across the NBA. In fact, one team that has already been mentioned as a possible big influencer on how trades will form is the Brooklyn Nets.

The days of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden taking the floor in Brooklyn are long gone, and the Nets have officially entered a new rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges in the offseason. Early on this season, the Nets have already witnessed some progress in Jordi Fernandez's first season as the head coach, as they have remained competitive despite not having a solidified star.

With this said, expectations are not high in Brooklyn this season, and many league personnel expect executive Sean Marks to make several moves between now and the trade deadline. The key question this Nets franchise needs to answer, though, revolves around which talents they should look to move.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder are two veteran players who are undoubtedly on the trade block, and Brooklyn will be open to trading. Schroder is in the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Finney-Smith would also enter free agency if he opts out of his $15.3 million player option.

Bojan Bogdanovic is another veteran worth talking about regarding trades that the Nets could make since he is on an expiring $19 million contract. The only caveat with Bogdanovic is that he has yet to play this season after undergoing left foot surgery in May.

Of course, the big elephant in the room for Brooklyn after trading Bridges is Cam Johnson's long-term status with the team. Johnson was one of the key talents, along with Bridges, that the Nets acquired from the Phoenix Suns when they traded Kevin Durant. While he has stood out as one of their primary scoring options, many teams around the league have shown interest in Johnson dating back to last year's trade deadline. For the right price, Brooklyn will again make Johnson available in trade discussions.

So, where does that leave the rest of the Nets' roster? Nobody wants Ben Simmons, so let's just get that out of the way. It would be one of the biggest shocks in NBA history if a team was actually wanting to trade for Simmons. Nic Claxton just earned a new contract with Brooklyn, and it would take a pretty substantial offer for the team to want to move on from their standout big man. Cam Thomas is the only other valuable asset worth discussing, as he did not receive a contract extension ahead of the final year of his rookie deal.

Thomas currently ranks 14th out of every player in the league in scoring this season and has become the focal point of Brooklyn's offensive attack. It is unexpected that the Nets will actively shop Thomas ahead of the trade deadline, but anything can change over the next 11 weeks, and Marks will be open to hearing any offer that comes his way. Still, the belief among league personnel right now is that Thomas will remain in Brooklyn through the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

There are a lot of trade scenarios to discuss with the Nets, as this is the team that could control this season's trade deadline. Here are some hypothetical trade scenarios that could play out around the NBA involving Brooklyn, starting with Finney-Smith's future.

Nets ship Dorian Finney-Smith to Western Conference contender

Golden State Warriors receive: F Dorian Finney-Smith

Brooklyn Nets receive: G De'Anthony Melton, F Gui Santos, ATL 2026 2nd round pick (via GSW, unprotected), GSW 2029 2nd round pick (unprotected)

De'Anthony Melton recently suffered a sprained ACL and needs season-ending surgery. This is a massive blow to the Golden State Warriors, as they spent their mid-level exception this offseason on Melton to be a key sixth man on their bench who could fill gaps as a 3-and-D player on the perimeter. Given their cap situation, it is going to be awfully hard for the Warriors to find a way to replace Melton.

Then again, the Dubs could possibly explore avenues to move Melton and utilize his salary to bring in another player who could aid the team in their pursuit of a fifth championship since 2015. That is where Finney-Smith could fit into the equation.

Melton is making $12.8 million this season compared to Finney-Smith's $14.9 million contract. The Warriors are currently hard-capped at the first apron and can't exceed a payroll of $178.1 million this season. Golden State currently finds itself at $177.6 million in total allocations with very little wiggle room.

In order for the Warriors to financially make this trade work, they would need to attach a minimum-like contract with that of Melton's to account for Finney-Smith's incoming $14.9 million that would hit the books. A trade involving Gui Santos and Melton gets the Warriors to $14.7 million in outgoing salaries, allowing them to absorb the extra $200,000 that Finney-Smith's deal adds to their payroll for this season.

However, this trade would leave Golden State stuck in the mud with 13 players on their roster and needing to sign another while also maintaining their position under the first apron hard cap. Financially speaking, this trade to pursue Finney-Smith works, but the Warriors would likely need to offer other assets instead of Santos to remain in good financial standing. It is unlikely that the team would consider trading Lindy Waters III, which leads to questions about whether the Warriors would consider moving Jonathan Kuminga in a larger trade involving more teams than just the Nets.

As far as framework goes, though, Finney-Smith is certainly a player to consider in regards to the Warriors' trade plans this season. Originally, the Nets were asking for a first-round pick for the two-way forward last season. Now, the general consensus around the league is that a couple of second-round picks can get the job done.

Cam Johnson involved in 3-team trade

Memphis Grizzlies receive: F Cam Johnson

Detroit Pistons receive: G Marcus Smart, F Jake LaRavia

Brooklyn Nets receive: F/C Isaiah Stewart, G Wendell Moore Jr., MEM 2027 1st round pick (unprotected), BKN/DAL 2027 2nd round pick (least favorable of the two, via DET)

There is going to be a very vast market for a player like Johnson this season. Between his shooting abilities on the wing and his presence as a contributing rebounder, Johnson could be the key difference for many playoff-contending teams. One team that is never shy to go out and get a guy they believe could be the difference in their chances of finding success is the Memphis Grizzlies with executive Zach Kleiman.

Through the years, Kleiman has been aggressive when it comes to making trades, and he recently pulled off a deal ahead of the 2023-24 season to acquire Marcus Smart. Unfortunately, Smart's injuries have resulted in a lot of missed time for the former Defensive Player of the Year, which has limited his time playing alongside Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and others.

Should Memphis decide to make a big move and add another off-ball threat on the wing, Johnson would be the perfect candidate for this team. Not to mention, Johnson would be on the same timeline as Morant, Bane, and Jackson given he is 28 years old.

To bring in Johnson, the Grizzlies would need to find a home for Smart, and the Detroit Pistons would make sense given their need for defensive help. The Pistons have rapidly become relevant in the Eastern Conference thanks to their influx of veteran leadership, which makes Smart an even better fit in a backcourt led by Cade Cunningham than imagined at first glance. Former first-round pick Jake LaRavia would also head to Detroit in this deal as a shooter on the wing after Memphis declined his fourth-year team option.

As for the Nets, Johnson becomes Isaiah Stewart, a 2027 first-round pick from the Grizzlies, and a future second-round pick. Stewart provides immediate depth and toughness in the frontcourt for Brooklyn, along with the fact that he is a 23-year-old stretch big man freshly starting a very favorable contract that could be flipped for future assets. Also, the second-round pick the Nets get from the Pistons could be their own, depending on where Dallas' pick ends up in 2027.

While this is one scenario that could play out involving Johnson, Brooklyn will likely have a variety of offers for their wing, some of which could present more opportunity for future growth.

Brooklyn trades veteran forward to San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs receive: F Bojan Bogdanovic

Brooklyn Nets receive: G Tre Jones, G Malaki Branham, NOP/POR 2026 2nd round pick (less favorable of the two, via SAS)

Bogdanovic has not played at all for the Nets since he was included in the offseason trade involving Bridges going to the New York Knicks. Until he can get back on the court and prove that he is healthy, it is unlikely that any team will have legitimate trade interest in Bogdanovic.

The 35-year-old forward is in the final year of his contract and making $19 million. This is a hefty salary for any team to take on, especially with Bogdanovic returning from foot surgery. Still, any team that needs more perimeter depth and extra offensive production on their bench will need to take a look at the 11-year veteran since he has shot just below 40 percent from deep for his career.

Given how crowded the Western Conference is, there is little room for error. A team like the San Antonio Spurs is going to need to take advantage of their opportunities if they are to have a shot at making the playoffs. Like Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, Bogdanovic could be another key veteran for San Antonio to add to their locker room and help in the growth of their youthful core.

For his career, Bogdanovic has averaged 15.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. His presence on the wing would open up the floor a little bit more for the Spurs, allowing Victor Wembanyama to have his way with Paul and even Devin Vassell in certain offensive sets.

The question for the Spurs is whether or not they are ready to move on from guards like Tre Jones and Malaki Branham now that Stephon Castle is in town. Jones is in the final year of his contract, and he is a younger guard the Nets could possibly look to pair with Thomas in the backcourt.

Everything about this potential trade depends on the fact that Bogdanovic can return before the trade deadline and prove that he's still an offensive threat from the perimeter.

Magic upgrade wing depth

Orlando Magic receive: F Cam Johnson

Brooklyn Nets receive: G Cole Anthony, G Gary Harris, ORL 2025 1st round pick (unprotected)

If there is one team that makes the most sense for Cam Johnson right now, it's the Orlando Magic. Despite Paolo Banchero being out with a torn oblique, the Magic have remained super competitive in the Eastern Conference and are right in the thick of things inside the top four of the standings.

This Magic team shows a lot of toughness defensively, yet they are still lacking that one extra scorer next to Banchero and Franz Wagner. Johnson could immediately join this team and make them real threats to contend for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals this year because of his abilities to shoot from the perimeter and also move to open space off the ball.

At some point, the Magic are going to have to make a move and part ways with players they really like in order to better their chances of finding postseason success. Cole Anthony and Gary Harris are two of those players who may need to be sacrificed to go out and get a player like Johnson.

With Anthony Black receiving more playing time this season, Anthony's role has been reduced heavily, as he is averaging below 10 minutes per game after seeing over 20 minutes per game last year. A possible trade scenario of Anthony and Harris for Johnson is also one that ClutchPoints' Nets beat reporter Erik Slater recently discussed on his Bleav in Nets podcast.

Johnson and his fit in Orlando just make too much sense to overlook at this juncture. Not to mention, the declining minutes and roles for both Anthony and Harris stand out as far as projecting possible moves the Magic can make. These two combine to make $20.4 million, giving the Magic plenty of room to pull off a substantial move ahead of the trade deadline.

Nets get involved in Bulls, Lakers trade featuring Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls receive: G Dennis Schroder, F Jarred Vanderbilt, G Shake Milton, LAC 2025 2nd round pick (unprotected, via LAL)

Los Angeles Lakers receive: C Nikola Vucevic

Brooklyn Nets receive: G Gabe Vincent, G Jevon Carter, LAL 2027 2nd round pick (unprotected)

Out of all the pieces the Nets could look to move, Schroder is the most mysterious because of the fact that no team in the league really needs a primary point guard like him right now. While this could change over the next several weeks due to injuries, this is the same problem the Boston Celtics had with Schroder when they were looking to move him in 2022, as well as when he was with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Schroder is a really solid player and has proven that he can be a factor in the backcourt given his play with the Nets, but who is going to need his talents?

Well, many teams are going to be looking at Schroder's expiring $13 million contract as a means to free up immediate cap space entering the offseason, making a team like the Chicago Bulls a possible suitor. It is also worth mentioning that the Bulls don't have a clear sense of direction in their backcourt, with Lonzo Ball injured and Josh Giddey being a question mark since he is also in the final year of his contract.

Much like the Nets, the Bulls will enter the NBA trade season as a team to watch in terms of being “sellers.” Zach LaVine has been mentioned in trade rumors across the NBA numerous times, as has big man Nikola Vucevic. Now at 34 years old, Vucevic doesn't bring a whole lot of value in terms of Chicago's future, and they would be open to moving off the remaining $41.5 million on his contract through the 2025-26 season.

The Lakers, who have been in the market for frontcourt help since the offseason, could realistically seize this opportunity to add an experienced double-double threat who can stretch the floor at the center position next to Anthony Davis. Having Vucevic and Davis in the paint gives the Lakers two great rebounders, and the Bulls' veteran is shooting a career-high 46.5 percent from deep this season. Vucevic would be the perfect big man for Los Angeles to add next to Davis and LeBron James.

It is also reasonable to believe that the Lakers would be willing to move Jarred Vanderbilt, who has dealt with health problems in recent years and won't hold much of a role in JJ Redick's rotations when he returns.

So, where does that leave the Nets in this scenario, and what do they have to gain? Schroder is on an expiring contract and doesn't have any suitors out there right now. Shake Milton was a player the Nets got in the Knicks deal involving Bridges, and he hasn't played all that much. By dumping these two players to Chicago, Brooklyn would be able to create some flexibility with Gabe Vincent and his contract during the offseason. The same can be said about Jevon Carter, who could actually carve out a solid bench role with the way the Nets play.

Marks would be able to add more second-round assets to use at his disposal, and he does so while keeping financial flexibility pertaining to upcoming trade talks. As a last resort effort to move Schroder, this wouldn't be a bad deal for Brooklyn whatsoever.