Fantasy football is a game about making smart choices. One of the most important decisions fantasy football managers can make is who to pick as the quarterback. Some quarterbacks are really popular. However, others are not considered as valuable but could still be great choices. In this article, we'll talk about five quarterbacks who might be underrated in fantasy football for 2023.

Here are the five undervalued NFL Fantasy Football Quarterbacks based on their 2023 average draft position.

Okay, let's begin with a big one. Let's talk about Josh Allen. He's the second quarterback on many people's lists, but we believe he actually could be No. 1. In our minds, we have him ranked as the best quarterback. Sorry, Patrick Mahome stans. As such, it's a bit confusing why he's not picked earlier in drafts. Sure, Mahomes is great. We have no argument there. However, Allen is about as good in terms of fantasy football.

Last year, Mahomes scored more points overall, but Allen was actually better on a game-to-game basis. Allen also played amazingly well even after hurting his throwing elbow in Week 9. He had some slightly less amazing games after that, sure. Still, he had many games where he was among the top 5 quarterbacks. And guess what? He even had more number 1 finishes than Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. So, fantasy football managers, please don't doubt Allen's worth. He is definitely worth a higher pick than people think.

2. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

Next up is Justin Herbert. The Chargers QB is often picked as the 6th quarterback. He's often drafted behind players like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. That said, we think he deserves more credit. Recall that in 2021, he was the second-best quarterback. He had a bit fewer points in certain leagues, but that's not the whole story. He was also dealing with injuries, and his top receivers were often hurt, too. However, now he's all healed up, and he's in a better place. For sure, we think he's worth more than being QB6 or even in the fifth round. While others are hoping for Jackson or Joe Cool to shine, we're betting on Herbert to prove his worth again.

Okay, now it's time for Sam Howell. He had a great preseason, and people are starting to notice. As the starting quarterback for the Commanders, he's shown that he can lead the team well. Sure, there was a hiccup with Terry McLaurin's injury, but it's not that serious. McLaurin is an excellent player, and with Howell's skills, they could make an amazing duo. Think of it like Stefon Diggs and his great season in 2020. If Howell keeps it up, McLaurin could have a breakout year too. Another player to watch is Jahan Dotson. Howell just has a nice amount of weapons at his disposal.

4. Justin Fields (Chicago Bears)

Let's move on to Justin Fields. He's often being picked 1.5-2 rounds later than other quarterbacks. That doesn't seem right to us. He was one of the most exciting rushing QBs last season, and now he has DJ Moore to throw to. That could be a very interesting tandem right there. Of course, he needs to work on his accuracy and decision-making. However, if he gets better, he could be the top quarterback in fantasy football. For now, he's among the top five in many lists and rankings. Having said that, we think he's worth even more.

5. Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)

Last but not least, let's talk about Jared Goff. He might not be the flashiest choice, but he could surprise many in 2023. Yes, we know that the Lions are expected to run the ball a lot. However, Goff still has some great receivers to whom he can pass the ball. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr are also talented players who could help Goff rack up points. It's true that Goff's value might be limited by the run-heavy approach. That said, he finished as the 10th best quarterback in only his second year in Detroit. That's worth something. Right now, we have seen him being picked very late in drafts. He currently goes off the board as the 23rd quarterback. That seems too low for someone with Goff's potential.

Looking Ahead

To wrap it up, these five quarterbacks are not getting the attention they deserve based on their draft positions for 2023. Whether you're considering experienced players like Josh Allen or young guns like Sam Howell, there's a lot of potential here. Don't underestimate these quarterbacks in your draft. They could be the secret to your fantasy football success.