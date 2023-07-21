Josh Allen's Fantasy Football Outlook for the 2023 NFL Season:

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for their drafts. For sure, one player who will be on everyone's radar is star quarterback Josh Allen. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has established himself as a fantasy football superstar in recent years, and his 2023 outlook is no different. In this article, we'll delve deeper into Allen's fantasy football prospects for the upcoming season. We will examine his strengths, weaknesses, and what fantasy managers can expect from him in 2023.

Josh Allen is one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in the league, and his 2023 outlook is no different. In one-quarterback leagues, he is worth drafting as early as Round 2, while in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, he should be taken in Round 1. In 2022, Allen averaged 29.1 fantasy points per game (CBSSports), marking his third season in a row averaging at least 27.8. He has a talented group of weapons at his disposal, including Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Dawson Knox. The addition of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid only adds to his arsenal.

One of Allen's biggest strengths is his ability to run the ball. In the past two seasons, he has rushed for at least 122 carries, 762 yards, and six touchdowns. Sure, there is some concern that he could run less in 2023. Still, even a decline in his rushing numbers won't make him any less of a threat. His rushing ability gives him a significant edge over his competition. As such, fantasy managers will have to decide whether they prefer Allen, Patrick Mahomes, or Jalen Hurts. Allen has finished as the No. 1 QB in all leagues in the past and could do so again in 2023.

However, there are some potential weaknesses to consider when drafting Allen. For one, he can be inconsistent at times, and his accuracy can be spotty. Additionally, the Bills' offensive line has been a concern in recent years. If they don't improve, Allen could be under pressure more often, leading to more sacks and turnovers.

How Does Josh Allen Compare?

In the realm of fantasy football, few quarterbacks can match the prowess of Josh Allen. It's no wonder he always emerges as a premier option among the league's top signal-callers. The crux of his allure lies in several key factors that make him stand out from the pack.

First and foremost, Allen's consistent fantasy production is a force to be reckoned with. Again, a defining aspect of Allen's game is his dual-threat capability. This just sets him apart from many of his peers. Not content with merely excelling through the air, he significantly bolsters his fantasy value with his prowess on the ground. Averaging 109 carries, 617 rushing yards, and 7.6 rushing touchdowns per season, his mobility adds a dynamic dimension to his performance.

Moreover, Allen's success is reinforced by the presence of a talented supporting cast at his disposal. As we said, he has so many weapons like Diggs, Davis, Dawson, and now even Kincaid. This variety just affords Allen ample opportunities to accumulate passing yards and touchdowns. This further enhances his fantasy potential.

All things considered, Josh Allen emerges as an enticing option for fantasy managers when stacked against other top quarterbacks. His ability to thrive as a dual threat, coupled with his steady output and the support of a talented ensemble, make him a highly desirable pick. However, judicious fantasy draft decisions should also take into account the potential caveats, such as his occasional inconsistency and the team's offensive line concerns. With that said, the only guy ahead of Allen should be Mahomes. Everyone else, including even Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow should rank behind him for now.

Looking Ahead

There is no question that Josh Allen is considered a top-tier quarterback in fantasy football. That's a no-brainer. His explosive production, dual-threat ability, and talented supporting cast make him a highly desirable option for fantasy managers. While there may be some concerns regarding his occasional inconsistency and the Bills' offensive line, Allen's overall fantasy potential remains high. Fantasy managers will have to decide whether they prefer Allen, Mahomes, Burrow, or Hurts. Without a doubt, Allen has the potential to finish as the No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

In conclusion, Josh Allen's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is promising. He is surely a valuable asset for fantasy managers. While there may be some concerns to consider, Allen's overall fantasy potential remains high, and he is expected to deliver impressive performances once again in 2023. Draft him unless Mahomes is still on the board.