The 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, and fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for their drafts. One player who has been generating a lot of buzz in the fantasy community is Justin Herbert, the talented quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. With his impressive performances in recent seasons, Herbert has established himself as a rising star in the NFL. In this article, we will delve into Justin Herbert's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 season. We will explore his potential, projections, and what makes him an enticing option for fantasy managers.

Consistent Performance

When evaluating a player's fantasy football outlook, it is crucial to consider their past performance and consistency. Justin Herbert has proven himself to be a reliable and productive quarterback since entering the league. In the 2022 season, he recorded the second-most passing yards in the NFL. He tallied 4,739 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns. This showcased his ability to generate significant fantasy points. This level of consistency is a promising sign for fantasy managers looking to draft Herbert in the upcoming season.

Projections and Rankings

Of course, projections and rankings play a vital role in fantasy football drafts. These provide valuable insights into a player's expected performance. According to Pro Football Focus, Justin Herbert is currently ranked 5th in their quarterback rankings for the 2023 season. This high ranking reflects the confidence that experts have in Herbert's ability to deliver strong fantasy performances. Additionally, projections indicate that Herbert is expected to throw for over 4,500 yards, with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. These numbers further solidify his potential as a top-tier fantasy quarterback.

Surrounding Talent and Offensive System

A crucial factor in evaluating a player's fantasy outlook is the talent surrounding them and the offensive system they operate in. In the case of Justin Herbert, he is fortunate to have a talented supporting cast and a promising offensive system. The Chargers boast a dynamic offense, featuring playmakers such as Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Additionally, the Chargers' offensive line, including elite left tackle Rashawn Slater, should be healthy. They should provide Herbert with ample protection in 2023. Let's look at these elements a little more closely.

The health of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, two of Herbert's top receiving targets, could have a significant impact on his fantasy performance. If they are healthy and able to play a full season, Herbert will have more opportunities to generate fantasy points. Those two receivers combined for more than 1,600 yards in 2022.

The development of rookie receiver Quentin Johnston could also impact Herbert's fantasy performance. If Johnston can contribute and become a reliable target for Herbert, it could open up new opportunities for him to generate fantasy points.

As we already mentioned, the performance of the Chargers' offensive line will also be a crucial factor in Herbert's fantasy performance. If Slater & Co. can provide adequate protection, Herbert will have more time to make plays and generate fantasy points. Remember that Herbert was sacked a career-high 38 times in 2022. We're hoping that number goes way down in 2023.

Draft Position and Average Draft Position (ADP)

When strategizing for fantasy football drafts, understanding a player's draft position and average draft position (ADP) is crucial. According to some platforms, Herbert's current ADP is 6.08. This indicates that he is typically selected as the 8th pick of the 6th round and the 68th selection overall. This ADP suggests that Herbert is often drafted as a starting quarterback in fantasy leagues, highlighting the confidence that fantasy managers have in his abilities.

Ultimately, Herbert's own performance will be the most significant factor in his fantasy outlook. If he can continue his consistent play and deliver strong performances, he will be a valuable asset for fantasy managers. It goes without saying that if he can meet or exceed the aforementioned projections, he will be a top-tier fantasy quarterback.

Looking Ahead

As fantasy managers prepare for the 2023 NFL season, it will be important to keep these factors in mind when evaluating Justin Herbert's fantasy football outlook. Yes, there are some potential risks and uncertainties. Still, Herbert's talent and potential make him an enticing option for fantasy managers looking for a reliable and productive quarterback.

In conclusion, Justin Herbert's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is highly promising. With his consistent performance, high rankings, and favorable offensive situation, Herbert has all the ingredients to be a fantasy football star. His projections indicate that he should deliver impressive passing yards and touchdowns. These will make him an enticing option for fantasy managers. As fans prepare for your fantasy football draft, they should keep Justin Herbert on their radar and consider selecting him as their starting quarterback. With his talent and potential, Herbert can elevate any fantasy team to new heights in the 2023 season.