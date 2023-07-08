Renowned rapper Curtis 50 Cent Jackson has once again taken to social media to express his concerns, this time targeting his fellow hip-hop mogul Sean Diddy Combs and Atlanta artist Lil Baby. The incident occurred at the annual White Party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel at their Hamptons home on July 3, in celebration of Independence Day, HotNewHipHop reports.

On Instagram, 50 Cent shared a photo of Lil Baby being embraced by two men at the party. In his caption, he expressed his discomfort with the situation, stating, “See this is why I don't go to no party puffy and them at.” He further questioned the scene, instructing the men to “get the f**k off my young [ninja emoji],” and concluded with a perplexed “WTF!”

View this post on Instagram

This is not the first time that 50 Cent has publicly questioned Diddy's sexuality. In the past, he has used various photos of Diddy with other men to suggest that the hip-hop mogul could be gay. Diddy, however, addressed these comments in 2018, stating that he does not have any issues with 50 Cent and believed that the rapper actually had love for him.

While some fans found 50 Cent's criticism amusing, others expressed concern about his ongoing focus on Diddy's personal life. The photo from the white party clearly struck a nerve with 50 Cent, prompting him to share his concerns with his followers.

As the controversy continues to unfold on social media, it remains to be seen how Diddy and Lil Baby will respond to 50 Cent's comments. This incident adds to the long-standing history of tension and verbal exchanges between these prominent figures in the hip-hop industry.