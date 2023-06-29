During a recent performance at Nelly's Hot in Herre Festival in Toronto, Ja Rule attempted to add some theatrics to his set by being wheeled out on a stretcher by paramedics, TMZ reports. However, the stunt did not go as planned, and it quickly became a subject of ridicule, with 50 Cent leading the charge.

Ja Rule (@jarule) opening his set at Hot in Heere festival in Toronto 📹: @stainlessreal pic.twitter.com/DyB0tLAVWR — TheHipHopGuru (@thhguru) June 25, 2023

Ja Rule, known for his ongoing feud with 50 Cent, was met with laughter and mockery after his staged entrance. The sound of a thumping heartbeat filled the venue as Ja lay on his back, proclaiming, “Ayo, let these n-ggas know who I am. I'm one of the three, n-gga!” He then sprang to life and energetically performed his 2001 hit Livin' It Up.

But the audience wasn't easily fooled, and social media erupted with comments mocking the failed stunt. 50 Cent, never one to miss an opportunity to take a jab at Ja Rule, joined in by calling him a “stupid ninja” and adding laughing emojis. Fans further fueled the fire, questioning Ja Rule's career and likening the paramedics' actions to choosing toppings for a sandwich.

While Ja Rule's intentions may have been to create a memorable moment, many online users pointed out similarities to a routine performed by R&B artist Ginuwine on the show 106 & Park. This led to suggestions that Ja Rule's stunt was a mere imitation, and some argued that it's best to leave the originals untouched.

The ongoing feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has been a prominent feature of their careers. Both artists have consistently taken shots at each other through their music, social media, and public appearances. This latest incident only adds to the long history of their rivalry.