Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has lost his appeal in a lawsuit where he sought $32 million from his former lawyers. The lawsuit alleged legal malpractice against the law firm Reed Smith and its former partner Peter Raymond, according to Daily News. However, U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant dismissed Jackson's claims, upholding the previous judgment against him.

50 Cent lost his appeal of a lawsuit in which he sought $32 million from his former lawyers. He accused the law firm and a former partner of the firm of legal malpractice in a trial that resulted in a $7 million judgment against him.https://t.co/kFAQHbTDqE — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 1, 2023

In the initial trial, Jackson had accused Reed Smith of pursuing an uninformed legal strategy that resulted in a $7 million judgment against him. He also claimed a conflict of interest due to another lawyer representing rapper Rick Ross, a potential witness in the case. However, Judge Bryant ruled that Jackson did not provide sufficient evidence to support his claims of legal malpractice or how the alleged conflict impacted the trial's outcome.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to the trial, Jackson had decided to part ways with Reed Smith as his legal counsel. Following the unfavorable judgment, he filed for bankruptcy. During the bankruptcy proceedings, Reed Smith filed a claim for $609,000 in legal fees. In response, Jackson countered with his own claims of malpractice, seeking $7 million in actual damages and $25 million in punitive damages from the law firm.

The recent appeal decision comes as a surprise for 50 Cent, as he was hoping for a different outcome. The ruling means that he will not receive the $32 million he had sought from his former lawyers. It is a setback for the rapper, who had been seeking financial relief in the case.

Despite the legal setback, 50 Cent continues to be a prominent figure in the music industry and an accomplished entrepreneur. He has achieved success as a rapper, actor, and producer, and has made a name for himself with his business ventures and investments.