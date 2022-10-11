6 details you definitely missed in House of the Dragon episode 8

This week’s episode of House of the Dragon definitely raised the stakes as the only person left to keep the peace in Westeros, Viserys Targaryen, has passed away. But before he does, he tries to help mend ties between Queen Alicent Hightower, his wife, and Rhaenyra Targaryen, his daughter and heir. As the king does, fans of the franchise are treated to several clever details and fun trivia. We take a look at the best House of the Dragon episode 8 easter eggs and what they truly mean.

6 House of the Dragon episode 8 easter eggs

6. Syrax’s dragon eggs

Right before Rhaenyra’s family leaves for King’s Landing, Daemon was seen inside a cave rummaging for something on the ground. Turns out, the Rogue Prince was looking around for dragon eggs. To be specific, he found three that belonged to Syraxx, Rhaenyra’s dragon.

The discovery of these three dragon eggs would bear fruit in future seasons of House of the Dragon. There will come a time when both sides of the Targaryen civil war will be in need of dragons and dragon riders. At that time, these eggs will hatch and will prove to be useful to the Blacks in their fight against the Greens of Alicent Hightower, his children, and the different Houses supporting Aegon’s claim to the Iron Throne.

5. Lord Caswell

The moment Rhaenyra, Daemon, and their children arrive in King’s Landing to fight Vaemond Velaryon’s petition to become Lord of the Tides, they are greeted by a character not seen before in House of the Dragon. This is Lord Caswell and it looks like he’ll play an important, yet short role in the future.

In Fire and Blood, George R.R. Martin’s extensive fictional biography of House Targaryen’s time in Westeros, Lord Caswell was the lone supporter of Rhaenyra when Viserys died and Aegon was about to take on the crown. Because of his refusal to support Alicent’s eldest child as the new king, he was imprisoned and beheaded. Although his time in the series may be short, he will be the first among many who will fall for Rhaenyra and claim to the Iron Throne.

4. Sers Arryk and Erryk Cargyll

After the arrival of Rhaenyra’s family, Alicent was seen presiding over a small council meeting before a certain member of the Kingsguard informs her of a problem involving Aegon. Turns out, the prince was caught sleeping with one of the servants, which could be disastrous if word got out to everyone. Alicent mistakenly refers to the knight as Ser Arryk and she was politely corrected as Erryk shortly after.

Arryk and Erryk are identical twins from House Cargylle, one of the noble houses found in the Crownlands. The former will side with Alicent and Aegon while the latter replaced Ser Harwin Strong as Rhaenyra’s sworn shield. During the Targaryen civil war, these two will find themselves at war with each other as they support their respective factions.

3. Helaena’s prophecy

In previous episodes, Helaena Targaryen made mention of Aemond losing one eye to gain a dragon and played with a spider until she crushed it with a sea shell. The first has came true with Aemond bonding with Vhagar in exchange for his eye while the second one will come to pass at some point in the future. In episode 8, Aegon’s sister and wife said something that doesn’t make sense to those around her, but could mean something down the road.

While making a toast to his Jacaerys and Baela about marriage, Helaena warns everyone around to “beware the beast beneath the boards.” During that time, what she said doesn’t relate to anything at all. What it can potentially allude to is Mysaria, Daemon’s former lover and his source of intelligence in King’s Landing. At present, the lady also known as the White Worm offers a network of spies and assassins that will prove useful to the Blacks in the future seasons.

Helaena’s remark may also refer to Blood and Cheese, two assassins hired by Daemon to enact revenge upon the Greens for a massive death that will occur in the show’s future. These assassins, one a ratcatcher and the other a butcher, will murder Helaena’s children, an act that will ultimately lead to her committing suicide.

2. Lucerys’ hidden insult towards Aemond

With Viserys leaving his family to rest, tensions flare up once again between the sons of Rhaenyra and Alicent. A servant lays down a platter of roasted pig in front of Aemond, causing Lucerys to laugh. This angers Aemond and leads him to make a condescending toast that includes calling Rhaenyra’s sons as Strong boys. This phrase alludes to earlier rumors about them being Ser Harwin Strong’s sons, instead of Laenor Velaryon.

What prompts Lucerys to laugh is the memory of Aemond being presented with a pig by Aegon and Jacaerys to bond with. This incident greatly troubled Aemond back then and its memory led him to ignite trouble just as Rhaenyra and Alicent are on the way to mend their friendship.

1. The death of Viserys

As the celebration between Viserys’ two families end, the king finds himself in bed, hanging on to the last strings of life. With what’s left of his strength, Viserys recounts Aegon’s vision and the looming threat from beyond the North. The queen misunderstands Viserys by thinking he wants Aegon to be the net king. This leads Alicent to leave with the notion that her husband’s mind has changed on the succession. Shortly after, Viserys passes away.

Viserys’ recounting of Aegon’s vision of the Prince That Was Promised and A Song of Ice and Fire has been recurring ever since episode 1. This time, though, it has been misunderstood by Alicent and will be used to move his son to take the Iron Throne. With two episodes left in season 1, this detail and all the other House of the Dragon things you missed will converge and build up toward the eventual climax. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for these easter eggs.