The Philadelphia 76ers go on the road to take on the New York Knicks Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The 76ers are 36-28 this season, and they have lost three of their last four games. However, they are coming off a win against the Knicks. That was their first win against the Knicks this season, making them 2-1 against them this season. In the three games, Kelly Oubre Jr is scoring 15.7 points per game to go along with 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals. However, among guys who have played less than three games, Tyrese Maxey leads the team with 31.0 points per game to go along with 7.0 assists. Maxey is dealing with a concussion, though, so he will remain out.
The Knicks are 37-27 this season, and they have been winning and losing on and off. In the games against the 76ers this season, Jalen Brunson has averaged 23.0 points per game, and 7.3 assists. He is the only player above 20 points per game, though. As a team, the Knicks are scoring less than 105.0 points per game against the 76ers. OG Anunoby and Julius Randle will remain out for this game as they deal with their own injuries.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: 76ers-Knicks Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +5 (-110)
Moneyline: +166
New York Knicks: -5 (-110)
Moneyline: -198
Over: 211.5 (-110)
Under: 211.5 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers have been playing solid defense against the Knicks this season. They have allowed less than 105 points per game in the three games played, which puts them in a really good position to win. When the 76ers allow less than 110 points this season, they are 18-4. In fact, the 76ers have allowed 110 or less in two of the three games, including allowing just 73 on Sunday. If the 76ers can have another good defensive game, they will cover this spread.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks have been playing even better defense than the 76ers in the three games. The Knicks have allowed 92, 96, and 79 points in the games. They have been able to dominate on the defensive side of the court, and that is a reason they have won two of the three games. When the Knicks allow less than 110 points this season, they are 29-6. New York allows less than 110 points often, and it would not be surprising to see it happen in this game, as well.
The Knicks should be able to continue their solid defense in this game. The 76ers are without their two best players in Maxey and Joel Embiid. The 76ers are 10-20 without Joel Embiid this season, so they really struggle without their MVP. Without Maxey and Embiid, the Knicks allowed just 79 points. The 76ers should struggle to score in this game, as well.
Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick
The 76ers are missing two of their better players in this game, and that is going to really hurt them. Because of this, I am not expecting the 76ers to play well. I will take the Knicks to cover the spread and win this game at home.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final 76ers-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -5 (-110)