Joel Embiid's record-breaking 70-point game has sent social media into a frenzy, with even NBA stars like LeBron James taking notice.

Joel Embiid's 70-point, 18-rebound performance against the San Antonio Spurs in the 76ers 133-123 victory has set the NBA world on fire. Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP, has had a phenomenal season with several explosive offensive displays but no one saw this historic feat coming. Embiid became the ninth player in NBA history to score 70 points in a game. Even better, his offensive masterpiece happened on the 18th anniversary of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors.

The NBA world stopped to show love to Embiid for his historic display, which saw him surpass Wilt Chamberlin for the highest-scoring game in 76er history.

70 points is crazy. — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) January 23, 2024

70pts for Embiid!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) January 23, 2024

LeBron James posted, “70 PIECE NUGGET!!!! @JoelEmbiid 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🫡. CRAZY.”

Kendrick Perkins posted, “That 70 piece wing dinner ‘All Flats' and those 18 Biscuits tonight that Embiid blessed Wemby and the Spurs with is just fucking INSANE!!! Carry the hell on…”

Joel Embiid teammate Patrick Beverly took to his Twitter/X account and said, “B2A Tour. Lead Singer was on 1.”

Hall-of-Famer Pau Gasol, who knows a lot about being a skilled big man who can do it all, posted, “Congrats on a career night @JoelEmbiid!! #70piece”

“What @JoelEmbiid’s doing right now is extremely special. I’m just so grateful to be part of it.” 🥹 –@TyreseMaxey pic.twitter.com/Q1mE7VlrNo — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) January 23, 2024

Even Tyrese Maxey marveled at Embiid's performance in a postgame interview.

“You know, what's crazy about it is that it wasn't forced. He got it within the flow of the game. He made shots early and he made shots late as well.”

Maxey then said, “What he’s doing right now is extremely special. I’m just so grateful to be part of it.”

Embiid and the 76ers will get back to action in a Thursday evening matchup against the Indiana Pacers at 7 PM EST.