Will the 76ers trade for Warriors star Klay Thompson?

Will the Golden State Warriors trade Klay Thompson? If Thompson does not remain with the Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers are the favorite to be his next team at +300 odds, per Betonline.

The Atlanta Hawks (+400), New York Knicks (+500), Chicago Bulls (+600), and Dallas Mavericks (+700) are also mentioned as potential suitors according to the odds.

The Warriors may not end up trading Thompson. The 2023-24 season has not gone according to plan for Golden State, however. They were most recently defeated by a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team, adding another frustrating defeat to their disappointing campaign.

As a result, trading veterans such as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green could be a possibility. Rebuilding is a potential direction for the Warriors.

Should 76ers trade for Klay Thompson?

The 76ers are looking to compete in the Eastern Conference. Acquiring Thompson would be an intriguing move.

Thompson's veteran prowess would benefit Philadelphia. He also understands what it takes to perform well in the playoffs. Thompson, who has played a pivotal role in four championships with the Warriors, could help Philadelphia reach new heights with their current core of stars.

However, Thompson has struggled at times during the 2023-24 season. The 33-year-old is averaging 17.3 points per game on 42.4 percent field goal and 38.6 percent three-point shooting.

Although Thompson may not be the same star-caliber player he once was, he still features the ability to get hot from beyond the arc at any moment and lead his team to victory.

Again, the 76ers want to win a championship. They have already established themselves as a contender in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are ready to take the next step and reach the NBA Finals.

Perhaps trading for Klay Thompson would help them accomplish that goal. Of course, there is still a chance that Thompson does not get traded and finishes the year in Golden State. Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that Thompson will finish his career with the Warriors.

The odds are for Thompson's next team. So even if it is not this year, the 76ers may be a landing destination for Thompson at some point down the road.