The 76ers visit the Celtics on Christmas Day! The 76ers have struggled to find consistency this year, while the Celtics have been among the best teams in the NBA. This is a great matchup on Christmas Day! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Celtics prediction and pick.

The 76ers have struggled this season. They are 9-17, and their stars have been injured. Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey have all missed time in some fashion. They should be healthy enough entering this matchup against the Celtics. They are playing better recently and can make a massive statement in this game in Boston against the defending champions on Christmas.

The Celtics look like one of the best teams in the NBA again this season. They enter this matchup with a 22-6 record. They have so much talent and can attack teams in waves. It starts with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics are again on their way to the top seed in the Eastern Conference. This is a massive game on Christmas Day in the east.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense has struggled this year and fallen off a cliff from last year. They are 30th in scoring at 105.7 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage at 44.3% from the field, and 27th in three-point shooting at 32.9% from behind the arc. Five players on the 76ers average over double digits in scoring, with Tyrese Maxey leading at 25.1 points per game. Then, Paul George also leads the way in assists at 5.1 per game, but Maxey is just behind at five per game. They should have their stars available in this game against Boston. This offense should look much better with Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey available in this game. It is difficult because the Celtics are one of the best defenses in the NBA, but these three are worth points. It's just a matter of how many points this Philadelphia team can score, especially on the road in Boston.

The 76ers' defense has played much better recently, but they are still having an inconsistent season as a unit. They are 10th in points allowed at 110.6 points per game, 27th in field goal defense at 47.9%, and 13th in three-point defense allowed at 35.8% from behind the arc. Down low, Andre Drummond leads the team in rebounds with 8.3 per game. Next, Joel Embiid leads the team in blocks at 1.1 per game. Finally, six 76ers average at least one steal per game, with Tyrese Maxey leading at two. The 76ers are playing better recently and have been healthier. This defense has the ability to play well with its playmakers, but they are going up against a juggernaut of an offense in the Celtics. The 76ers should compete if they have most of the roster, but defending them will put a lot of pressure on them as a team on this side of the court.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been very good on offense this year. They are fourth in scoring at 119.6 points per game, 19th in field goal percentage at 45.7%, and 15th in three-point percentage at 36.6%. Six different Celtics are averaging over double digits, with Jayson Tatum leading with 28.8 points per game. He also leads in assists at 5.7 per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Jaylen Brown helps make up a big, dynamic duo for the Celtics because he averages 23.4 points per game. As great as Tatum and Brown have been, this offense also relies on and spreads the ball to Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Payton Prichard. They have too much on offense for the 76ers to completely slow down, especially at home. The 76ers should have some success on defense, but because of the Celtics' depth, they could start a massive avalanche on offense in this game.

The Celtics' defense has been great this year. They are seventh in scoring defense at 109.6 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage defense at 45.7%, and eighth in three-point defense at 35%. Down low, Jayson Tatum leads the team in rebounding at 9.3 per game. Then, five players average at least one block per game, with Porzingis leading the team at 1.6. Finally, four Celtics average at least one steal per game, with Tatum and Brown tied for the team lead at 1.2. This Celtics defense has a chance to completely overwhelm the 76ers on offense. The 76ers should be relatively healthy against the Celtics, but their offense has struggled all year, and this is an awful matchup for them on the road against the Celtics.

Final 76ers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The 76ers should be healthier entering this game against the Celtics, but it still feels too much. The Celtics are the best team in the East and will have the best player in this game, Jayson Tatum. The 76ers have been playing better recently, but this is too challenging for them at Christmas. The 76ers keep it close at first, but the Celtics win and cover at home against the 76ers.

Final 76ers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -10 (-108)