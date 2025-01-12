ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Magic prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-21) take on the Orlando Magic (22-18) at the Kia Center on Sunday, with both teams looking to make a statement. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers' offensive charge, averaging 25.7 points per game, while Paolo Banchero counters for Orlando with an impressive 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. The Magic have been defensive stalwarts, ranking best in the league by allowing just 103.3 points per game, despite struggling offensively with only 104.8 points per game. This matchup promises an intense battle between Philly's offensive firepower and Orlando's suffocating defense, making for a must-watch NBA showdown.

Here are the 76ers-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Magic Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

Orlando Magic: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 207.5 (-110)

Under: 207.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Magic

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to overcome the Orlando Magic in Sunday's matchup at the Kia Center, despite their current 15-21 record. The key to their potential victory lies in the explosive offensive prowess of Tyrese Maxey, who has been on a tear recently. Maxey has been averaging an impressive 25.7 points per game and has surpassed the 20-point mark in his last 10 outings. His ability to create opportunities for his teammates, evidenced by his recent performances with multiple games of 6 or more assists, will be crucial in breaking down Orlando's league-leading defense. The potential return of Joel Embiid, who has been day-to-day with a left foot sprain, could provide a significant boost to the 76ers' chances. Embiid's presence in the paint would force the Magic to adjust their defensive strategy, potentially opening up more scoring opportunities for Philadelphia's perimeter shooters.

While the Magic boasts a strong 22-18 record and the best defensive record in the league, allowing only 103.3 points per game, their offensive output has been lackluster at 104.8 points per game. The 76ers, with their more balanced offensive approach, have the potential to outscore the Magic, especially if they can maintain their recent shooting form. In their last game against the Pelicans, Philadelphia shot an impressive 46% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc. If they can replicate this shooting performance and leverage Maxey's hot streak, the 76ers stand a strong chance of securing a victory against the defensively-oriented Magic, potentially turning their season around with a statement win on the road.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are primed to secure a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in Sunday's matchup, showcasing their defensive prowess and emerging offensive firepower. Orlando's league-leading defense, allowing just 103.3 points per game, has been the cornerstone of their success this season. This stifling defense, coupled with their ability to force turnovers and contest shots, will likely frustrate the 76ers' offensive rhythm. The Magic's defensive anchor, Goga Bitadze, averaging 8.4 rebounds per game, will be crucial in limiting second-chance opportunities for Philadelphia.

Offensively, the Magic are led by the versatile Paolo Banchero, who's been on a tear, averaging an impressive 29.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists. Bachero's ability to create for himself and others will be pivotal in breaking down the 76ers' defense. The recent emergence of rookie Tristan da Silva, who scored a career-high 25 points against Toronto, adds another dimension to Orlando's attack. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finding his shooting touch, draining three 3-pointers in their last outing, the Magic's perimeter threat is intensifying. This balanced offensive approach, combined with their suffocating defense, positions Orlando as strong favorites to overcome Philadelphia and continue their push for a higher playoff seed.

Final 76ers-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Orlando Magic (22-17) are poised to edge out the Philadelphia 76ers (15-20) in their upcoming matchup at the Kia Center on Sunday. The Magic's league-leading defense, allowing just 103.3 points per game, will be a significant factor in this contest. Their ability to limit three-pointers and control the pace of play should frustrate the 76ers' offense. Orlando's offensive charge will be led by Paolo Banchero, who's averaging an impressive 29.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game this season. His versatility, coupled with the Magic's balanced attack, could prove too much for the 76ers to handle. Philadelphia's performance hinges heavily on Joel Embiid's availability, as he's been day-to-day with a left foot sprain. Without Embiid, the 76ers are just 8-15 this season, highlighting his importance to the team. Tyrese Maxey has been stepping up in Embiid's absence, averaging 26.9 points and 7.7 assists over his last 10 games. Even with Maxey's high-level of play expect the Magic's defense as well as Banchero's recent play to be too much as the Magic get back on track with an ATS win at home on Sunday.

Final 76ers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -2 (-110), Under 207.5 (-110)