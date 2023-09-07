Odell Beckham Jr. is set to take the field on Sunday and play in an NFL game for the first time since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. It will be Beckham's debut with the Baltimore Ravens against the Houston Texans, and he is excited to get back to playing football.

“It's like over 450 days and counting,” Odell Beckham Jr. said, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I don't know the exact days, but it's been a long time. It's been a long time in my mind; it's been a long time in reality.”

Beckham missed the entire 2022 season, but is expected to play a big role in the Ravens' offense with Todd Monken as offensive coordinator as they try to open up the passing game more for Lamar Jackson. Beckham said there will be an emotional factor to Sunday's game, despite trying to ignore it.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“I've just been trying to pretend like it's not here for the whole training camp and just go about it and be grateful to be back out there, but I'm excited,” Beckham said, according to Simmons. “I don't know what emotions will be running through me. I know I'll be excited to play football again. I'm just ready to get there. I'm trying to take it a day at a time and ease my way into it.”

Despite that, Beckham is thankful to return to action.

“But I cann tell you this, I'm excited,” Beckham said, according to Simmons. “I'm excited to be back on the field. It's truly a blessing. God really gave me another opportunity to play, the Ravens gave another opportunity to play, and I don't take it for granted.”

Beckham figures to be a key target for Lamar Jackson. It will be interesting to see how he is used in Todd Monken's offense alongside rookie Zay Flowers.