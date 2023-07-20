MLB players or just any professional athletes have to deal with rowdy fans during the game. Often the fans are the ones who start off the antics and the players respond. This was not at all the case for Carlos Rodon in the New York Yankees' loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Carlos Rodon was not at all having a good game. His performance gave up two homers to the Angels' Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo. That was a total of four runs given up before he made a kissing movement to a Yankees fan on the sidelines. He had a lot of explaining to do not just about his subpar game but also about his smooching gesture to the fans. Rodon outlined what went on in his head during the frustrating moment in his latest statement, via Gary Phillips of New York Daily News Sports.

“A fan was angry, as they should be. I'm angry, too,” he said.

The 30-year-old Yankees pitcher also clarified that it was not his intention to make the gesture. Rather, his emotions and stress got the best of him which lead to the action.

This was a bizarre situation for a stressed MLB pitcher. Some players might take their anger out on things in their teams' bullpen or throw their mitts in a fit of rage. It may have been the first that someone blew a kiss due to their misplaced anger during a game.

Will Carlos Rodon and the Yankees recover from this?