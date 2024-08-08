The first trailer for American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez has finally arrived, offering viewers a glimpse into the tragic and tumultuous life of the former NFL star. Slated to premiere on September 17 on FX and streaming on Hulu, this inaugural season dives deep into the story of Aaron Hernandez, a former New England Patriots player whose promising career fell off after a notorious criminal case, EW reports.

Josh Rivera, known for his role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, takes on the challenging role of Hernandez. The trailer opens with a football soaring across a stadium, accompanied by news voiceovers praising Hernandez as a “once-in-a-generation talent.” This initial acclaim quickly shifts to a stark image of handcuffed hands catching the ball, symbolizing Hernandez’s dramatic downfall from sports stardom to a life marred by legal battles and personal turmoil.

The series promises to explore the multifaceted aspects of Hernandez’s life, from his football career to his criminal activities. The arrest of Hernandez in 2013 on suspicion of murdering Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional player and the brother-in-law of Hernandez’s fiancée, set off a media frenzy. Speculation swirled around the case, with rumors suggesting that Lloyd might have uncovered sensitive secrets about Hernandez, which fueled intense public and media scrutiny.

Murphy’s Take on True Crime

Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind the series and a renowned producer of true crime dramas, brings his signature style to American Sports Story. Known for his work on American Crime Story and Feud, Murphy’s adaptation promises a thorough exploration of the Hernandez case. Collaborating with Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Murphy’s team is set to delve into every angle of Hernandez’s life, capturing the intricate details of his rise and fall.

Unlike Netflix’s 2020 docuseries Killer Inside, directed by Geno McDermott, this dramatic retelling will use an ensemble cast to reconstruct pivotal moments from Hernandez’s life. While first looks at the cast in character remain under wraps, the trailer’s powerful imagery suggests a series that will tackle the complexities and controversies surrounding the case with a dramatic flair.

As American Sports Story prepares to make its debut, it is clear that Murphy’s series will offer a gripping and comprehensive look at one of the most controversial figures in recent sports history. Fans and critics alike await how this dramatic retelling will illuminate the darker corners of Hernandez’s life and career.