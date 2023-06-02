New York Yankees' star player, Aaron Judge, took some time off from the baseball field to indulge in a shopping spree with his wife, Samantha, on the iconic Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, TMZ reports. The timing couldn't be more perfect, as the Yankees gear up for a highly anticipated series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge, who recently signed a massive $360 million contract, was seen carrying multiple shopping bags from the luxury brand Prada. With his impressive salary, it's no surprise that he could easily afford the high-end prices of the renowned fashion label.

During the outing, Aaron Judge appeared relaxed and content, boding well for the Yankees' upcoming series. The 29-year-old outfielder has been proving his worth on the field, boasting a batting average of .298 with 18 home runs and 39 RBI this season.

Both the Yankees and the Dodgers have been performing strongly, with winning records that position them as potential World Series contenders. Fans eagerly anticipate the showdown between these two powerhouse teams.

Off the field, Judge seems to have found happiness in his personal life with wife Samantha. The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony held in Maui, Hawaii, in December 2021. Judge has credited Samantha for providing him with stability and support, particularly during his pursuit of Roger Maris' home run record.

“My wife has been with me through it all, and she's calm as a cucumber, that's for sure,” Judge remarked about his spouse's influence on his composure.

As Judge takes a break from baseball to enjoy some retail therapy, fans can only hope that his rejuvenating outing will translate into continued success on the field. With his talent and the unwavering support of his wife, Aaron Judge remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of baseball.