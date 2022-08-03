Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP odds get major update after 2022 MLB trade deadline

The 2022 MLB Trade Deadline has now come and gone, with the Los Angeles Angels keeping Shohei Ohtani, while the New York Yankees added reinforcements around Aaron Judge. But amid his hot streak, the slugger has skyrocketed in AL MVP odds.

Just a few days ago, Judge was sitting at -130, while Ohtani was at +130, per FanDuel. As of Wednesday, Judge is now a clear -420 favorite. The Angels’ two-way star is way back with +390 odds now. It’s already a foregone conclusion Aaron Judge is going to win MVP given the way he’s playing this season. The 30-year-old is the best player on the best team in baseball, batting .298 with 43 home runs and and 93 RBI in 102 games. Judge leads the entire Majors in homers, RBIs, and runs scored. The outfielder is absolutely raking lately too, slugging seven long balls in his last nine contests.

As for Ohtani, he’s essentially in the mix because of his brilliance on both sides of the ball. Ohtani has a 2.81 ERA in 17 starts, striking out 145 in 99.1 innings. At the plate, he’s slashing .255 with 22 bombs.

Needless to say, Aaron Judge is clearly way above the pack. It would’ve been best to put some money down on him at -130, but given the roll he’s on, it’s essentially a lock Judge will win AL MVP. It would take a historic run from Ohtani to overtake the Yankees superstar at this point. It’s essentially a two-horse race, with Yordan Alvarez and Jose Ramirez way back with +5000 and +6000 odds, respectively.

