The turmoil has blown over as the Green Bay Packers begin the 2022 season. Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP, is back, and the biggest question around him is how he will perform without All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. That concern will surely impact our Aaron Rodgers predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

It’s a valid concern, of course. The loss of Adams, who was dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, will undoubtedly be felt. However, Adams’ departure will not hinder head coach Matt LaFleur from winning his fourth NFC North title in a row. It also should not limit Rodgers’ production as much as people think.

Recall that the way this 2022 offseason went about was pretty much like a good old reality TV show for Rodgers. There was debate, lost time, and, in the end, acknowledgment and hardware. Questions about the future of his relationships, relocating, or perhaps sailing off into the sunset away from the spotlight. This was all that happened on or around the field.

Rodgers played 16 games in 2021 owing to a positive COVID test midseason. He also completed 68.9 percent of his throws (366 of 531) for 4,115 yards with 37 TDs and four INTs. Rodgers was as steady as it comes amid speculations that it may have been his final season with the Packers.

Nonetheless, the freshly crowned back-to-back NFL MVP declined other offers and returned to Green Bay this summer. Still, things appear to be different. While everyone’s attention was on Rodgers, another schism was in the works. Davante Adams was moved from the Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders, which stunned many.

With a new receiver corps waiting and a couple more things to discuss, here are three bold predictions regarding Packers star Aaron Rodgers’ 2022 NFL season.

3. Aaron Rodgers won’t miss Davante Adams

The loss of Adams is important, but it is not fatal. While Adams is a superb receiver, it was Rodgers who helped shape Adams, not the other way around.

Keep in mind that Rodgers also shared a bond with Jordy Nelson, James Jones, and Greg Jennings. When they departed Green Bay, they all stalled. That’s not to imply Adams will suddenly disappear while in Vegas, but it also doesn’t mean Rodgers will suffer.

Despite this big loss (additionally, Green Bay also lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling), the Packers have a good mix of young and seasoned players at the position. GM Brian Gutekunst recently stated that he is satisfied with the receivers on the roster and has no intentions to add any more.

Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure make up the group. Trying to see who will rise like cream to the top will be one of the most exciting aspects of the 2022 season for the Packers. Rodgers will play a big part in that, of course.

2. Rodgers carries Packers to a 12-win season

It may take some time to build chemistry and trust with some of the new faces at receiver, but with Rodgers at the helm, Green Bay’s passing offense will continue to terrorize opponents. While it may not be as powerful, it might actually be more successful since Rodgers will have one of the NFL’s greatest backfield tandems to keep defenders honest.

The Packers will feature Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in the backfield. Defenses won’t be able to sit back and focus on Rodgers’ right arm with those two as the Packers’ main rushing threats. On the other end, Green Bay’s defense should be toward the top of the list, according to All-Pro defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

“We have a lot of depth,” Clark said, per PackersWire. “It’s going to be a good thing for us, just to keep us fresh. It’s hard to stop any one of us when we come on the field on third down and rush the passer and have our legs under us.”

Clark noted there’s a lot of skill on the defensive side of the ball now that cornerback Jaire Alexander is fit and returning for the season.

This mix of promising receiving corps, potent backfield, and solid defense together with a four-time MVP can only result in massive success. That translates to another 12-win season for Green Bay along with another NFC North title.

Even for Aaron Rodgers, this play is ridiculous… pic.twitter.com/LvxwkSkw24 — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) September 3, 2022

1. Rodgers records MVPish numbers

Aaron Rodgers dictates success for the Packers, and he will not disappoint. Barring an injury, he’ll put up MVP-level statistics like he usually does. Green Bay, however, may struggle to get out of the gate quickly, as it did a year ago with a crushing defeat to the New Orleans Saints in the season opener. Still, the Packers will rebound admirably, going 12-5 and capturing yet another division crown.

Rodgers will be surrounded by less skill than we’ve seen in a long time, but it doesn’t change the fact that he’s still Aaron Rodgers. He did not win four MVPs, two of which he earned back-to-back in the previous two seasons, by chance. Take note that it’s not like he has just done good when he has Adams to pass to. He’s won alongside many other guys like the ones metioned above.

Those aforementioned receivers are all talented, but they looked especially terrific with Rodgers. We cannot overstate that enough.

Rodgers will continue to figure in the MVP race not because of his receivers but because he’s Rodgers. Simple as that. MVP trophy No. 5 for the trophy case? Don’t be shocked.