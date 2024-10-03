As the old saying goes, keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Well, it seems some of New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh's enemies are within himself after previously attributing offensive penalties to Aaron Rodgers' cadence.

After five false-start penalties were called on the Jets during a 10-9 home loss to the Denver Broncos, Saleh said that Rodgers' cadence, which he said had not been an issue in training camp, “took a major step back.”

That comment led Rodgers, who has kept with him a unique cadence from his time with the Green Bay Packers, to respond.

“That's one way to do it,” Rodgers said of potentially changing his cadence to reduce penalties [h/t CBS Sports]. “The other way is to hold [players] accountable. We haven't had an issue. We've only had one false start. [Right tackle] Morgan [Moses] had one false start, I believe, until this. [It's] been a weapon. We use it every day in practice. We rarely have a false start. To have five today … seems like an outlier. I don't know if we need to make mass changes based on kind of an outlier game.”

Now, Saleh has changed his tune.

“There is no cadence issue. There never was a cadence issue. It was created,” said Saleh, who mentioned the cadence when asked about how to fix the team's penalties.

The Jets were called for 13 penalties on Sunday, the most of any team in the league last week, and they rank in the bottom fourth of the NFL in penalties this season.

Through the first four weeks, New York is 2-2. The team opened the year up with a 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers but rebounded with a 24-17 win against the Tennessee Titans and then 24-3 victory over AFC East rival New England Patriots.

The loss to Denver marked a major step back for the Jets' offense, though. During the team's two wins, the Jets were turnover-free and surpassed 100 yards rushing in each contest.

Things did not turn out as well against the Broncos, who limited New York to 184 passing yards and a season-low 64 rushing yards. Additionally, Denver forced and recovered a Garrett Wilson fumble on the Jets' very first offensive possession of the game.

Rodgers, Saleh, and the Jets will have to figure out a way to get consistent production from the offense over the next few weeks or will be in danger of slipping to 2-4. The Jets and the undefeated Minnesota Vikings will head over to London this weekend before the Jets host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who sit atop the AFC East.