Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend is Mallory Edens. Rodgers is a future Hall of Fame quarterback that most recently played for the New York Jets.

The NFL legend had spent his entire career for the Green Bay Packers, playing since they selected him with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft before the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets in April 2023. Rodgers then tore his Achilles in the first game of the season and missed the rest of the year. However, he was healthy for 2024, but the Jets struggled and finished 5-12.

Rodgers' accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, and five All-Pro selections, four of them being the First Team variety. This has helped Rodgers build a net worth of $200 million.

While his play on the field has been consistently great, his personal life has seen plenty of changes throughout this career. After a highly publicized breakup with actress Shailene Woodley in early 2022 and rumors of other flings, it seemed as if Aaron Rodgers dated Mallory Edens, who's the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens.

However, in December 2024, Rodgers revealed he had a new girlfriend by the name of Brittani. He did not reveal any other details, including her last name. Of course, this also meant that he no longer is dating Edens. Still, let's get to know what he gave up by taking a look at Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Mallory Edens.

Who is Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Mallory Edens?

Edens confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and Edens were dating from the start of 2023, but they knew each other previously. Their relationship, although not in a romantic way, was publicized previously, mostly due to the fact that Rodgers has a minority stake in the Bucks.

They sat next to each other courtside at Bucks games, but there were no rumors around the pair. However, in August 2023, Edens shared a photo of her with a friend at a Jets preseason game against the New York Giants to cheer on Rodgers before his injury.

Let's look at Mallory Edens outside of her relationship with Aaron Rodgers. As mentioned, Mallory Edens is the daughter of billionaire Wes Edens, but there is more to her and her success other than coming from a wealthy background.

Edens was born in New York City on April 18, 1996. Just like her current boyfriend, Edens was an athlete, although at a collegiate level.

During her time at Princeton, Edens was a track-and-field athlete, competing in Division I as a mid-distance runner. However, she only did that for her freshman and sophomore seasons, focusing more on other things as time went by. After finishing college, she concentrated on her modeling career, which has been going well.

Mallory Edens' social media presence

As per information available on her Instagram, where Mallory Edens has over 215,000 followers, many modeling agencies approached her and managed her, including Ford Models and One Management. She has done campaigns for many brands previously, but she uses her platform and brand mostly for activism.

Coming from Princeton, a highly regarded Ivy League school, she has used her massive following to criticize Supreme Court Judge Samuel Alito as well as raise funds for social justice movements around the US. Her activism granted her tons of attention, and she was applauded by many in the social media sphere for her efforts to bring attention to certain things.

Mallory Edens dating Aaron Rodgers for a while could also be linked with her love for sports generally. Due to the fact that she was an athlete in college, she has been interested in sports, and given the fact that her family owns the Milwaukee Bucks, Edens was given the opportunity to even intern for the team.

Mallory Edens vs. Drake

However, she spends most of her time courtside and almost as an ambassador for the franchise. Outside of her relationship with Rodgers, she has also had some other interesting events on the Bucks' sidelines.

During a heated series between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks in 2019, Canadian rapper Drake was following his hometown team, even coming to games in Milwaukee. In Game 5, played at Fiserv Forum, Mallory Edens decided to wear a shirt with Pusha T on it, a rapper who had a well-publicized beef with Drake.

They both insisted on many occasions that there is no issue between Drake and Edens. So we can link this to the competitiveness that these two share and their love for their respective teams.

While the love life of Aaron Rodgers is well-known, including a breakup of engagement between the Packers legend and actress Shailene Woodley, there is not much known about the personal life of Mallory Edens.

Even when there was an announcement of their relationship by an insider to the situation, it was very coy and did not give much detail. People Magazine reported in January 2023:

“It is nothing serious at all. It's more than friends, but it's casual. He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now.”

It seemed like Aaron Rodgers decided that almost a year after breaking up his engagement was the right time to get into a new relationship, but it never got that serious. It makes sense that Mallory Edens was the person in question, given their familiarity and the seemingly good relationship Rodgers had with the whole Edens family.

This is all we know about Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Mallory Edens.