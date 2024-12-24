Aaron Rodgers reveals that he is now dating someone new. The New York Jets quarterback revealed during his interview with “The Pat McAfee Show” that he is dating a woman named Brittani.

He told the hosts, Pat McAfee, and A.J. Hawk, asked him if he was “in love” and the NFL star did not deny it.

“It’s a good feeling, boys,” he said smiling.

Rodgers has been previously tied to Olivia Munn and most recently actress Shailene Woodley. The Divergent star recently opened up about how talking about her relationship with the NFL star makes her emotional.

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” she said in Outside magazine. “It was not right. But it was beautiful.”

This is not the first time that Rodgers has mentioned a new love interest. In his new Netflix docuseries, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma he mentioned how much his love life is scrutinized in the press.

“I always find it interesting when people say, in reference to the off-the-field attention, ‘Well, this is what you signed up for,’” the former Green Bay Packers quarterback said in the docuseries. “I say, ‘F–k that, I never signed up for that.’”

“I got great at it because I’m hyper-competitive and super-motivated,” he explained about his reasoning on choosing a career in football. “But there’s this whole other part that comes with it that’s a lot of great stuff and a lot of f–king weird stuff.”

Aaron Rodgers Talks About His Family In Docuseries

Rodgers' docuseries not only focuses on his career in the NFL. His personal relationship with his estranged family members are also mentioned in the series. Over the years, he had a strained relationship with his parents Ed and Darla Rodgers, and his two brothers, Luke and Jordan. At one point in the series, Aaron is asked if he would ever want to be close to them again.

“People ask me, like, is there hope for a reconciliation? I say, ‘Yeah, of course, of course,’” Aaron says. “I don’t want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don’t wish any ill-will on them at all. It’s more like this: We’re just different steps on the timeline of our own journeys.”

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma is now playing on Netflix.