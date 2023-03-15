Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Allen Lazard spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers. While his time with the Packers has come to a close, Lazard had one last message to Green Bay, expressing how much those five years meant to him.

Lazard recently signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the New York Jets. His parting message to Packers’ fans shows that even in New York, there will always be a part of Green Bay in Lazard.

“The past four years have been a roller coaster of emotions for me,” Lazard tweeted. “Since day one Packers fans have always had my back. Y’all have never failed to impress me with your overwhelming love and support, no matter where we played.”

“From being cut, to the Packers organization giving me a chance, I’d like to thank my coaches and teammates I shared a field with the last four years,” Lazard continued. “It’s been an honor to represent the “G” and to rock the green and gold with each and every one of you.”

Allen Lazard went undrafted in 2018. The Packers signed him off the Jaguars practice squad as he appeared in just one game. From there, Lazard took off with Green Bay. Over the past four years he has caught 168 passes for 2,229 yards and 20 touchdowns. He became a focal point of the Packers’ offense.

Lazard is now headed to Jets where he might potentially re-join forces with Aaron Rodgers. The wide receiver got a big contract to be a leader for New York. But even as he gets ready to join the Jets, Lazard won’t soon forget where his NFL career began.