Aaron Rogers made his NFL name during 18 years with the Packers before a drawn-out trade process brought him to the New York Jets. Then his first season in 2023 ended because of injury, but recently said positive things about his recovery. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Rodgers said it would take a dramatic final career run to go into the Hall of Fame with a Jets jersey.

Dan “Big Cat” Katz said he wanted Rodgers to win a Super Bowl with the Jets. Following up, PFT Commenter — whose real name is Eric Sollenberger — asked Rodgers if he would go into the Hall of Fame with the Jets after winning two Super Bowls.

“Yeah, you got to, I think,” Rodgers said.

Certainly it seems Rodgers spoke with tongue in cheek. He won a Super Bowl in Green Bay and consistently had the Packers in the mix to get there. He threw for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns — which is fifth on the all-time list — and likely cemented his induction in the Hall of Fame after he retires.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers learned on sidelines

Rodgers managed only four plays in his initial season with the Jets. He spent the rest of the season listening to the inner workings of the game.

“I learned a lot, being on the headset,” Rodgers said. “A lot of crazy things are said,” Rodgers said. “Our Red Zone percentage was pretty low and our points per game and other things (were talked about).”

The Jets had a forgettable offensive year without Rodgers in 2023, including abysmal play from quarterback Zach Wilson. But Rodgers didn't put blame on specific people. Nathaniel Hackett enters his second year as the offensive coordinator. The oft-criticized Hackett has 16 years of NFL coaching experience, and could silence some of the noise if the Jets soar with Rodgers behind center for a full season.

It remains to be seen whether the Super Bowl talk has any legs. Certainly there are many unknowns. First, Rodgers must navigate a return from an Achilles tendon injury at the age of 40. On the other side of the coin the Jets boast budding stars in receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, and tight end Tyler Conklin looks like a nice threat. Also, the Jets made improvements along the offensive line, adding eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith at left tackle.

Another good sign came in OTAs when Rodgers also showed he still has the mobility to extend a play. If he maintains that into the season, he could be in for a typical Rodgers' season. That means few interceptions and plenty of touchdown tosses. And if the Jets score points, they're going to win games.

Experts seem to think Rodgers hasn’t lost his fastball, and will still play like he has something to prove. Rodgers told Jets media if he didn't think he could perform at the highest level lead the Jets to a Super Bowl, he wouldn't be playing.

To get an indication whether the NFL world is buying stocks of Rodgers in the Super Bowl, consider the rankings. NFL.com put the Jets at No. 21 for its post-draft order.