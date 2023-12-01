ABC News president Kim Godwin will address the graduates of her alma mater Florida A&M University as commencement speaker in December.

This will be her second commencement that she will speak at this fall as she was recently announced as Morgan State's commencement ceremony.

Godwin, a native of Panama City, FL, embarked on her media career at FAMU, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Broadcast Journalism in 1984. During her time at FAMU, Godwin honed her skills and developed a passion for journalism and storytelling. She engaged in various activities, including writing for university publications, attending journalism workshops, and collaborating with classmates on reports and broadcasting projects.

Kim Godwin became president of ABC News in April 2021, becoming the first black woman to lead a major news outlet. In her position, Godwin oversees editorial and business operations of ABC News's broadcast, digital, streaming, and audio news outlets. She also oversees hit shows and projects such as “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “20/20,” “Nightline,” FiveThirtyEight, “The View” and “This Week.” Under her leadership, ABC World News Tonight with David Mur has reigned as the #1 news show on television and Good Morning America has had significant viewership wins.

Florida A&M has also been well represented on ABC News in her tenure as Good Morning America did a live broadcast from the campus of Florida A&M in 2022 during the institution's homecoming festivities. At that time, Godwin also announced that Flordia A&M's School of Journalism & Graphic Communications would receive a $1 million grant over the next five years

She will return to her alma mater as commencement speaker, surely an honor as a distinguished and accomplished alumna.